London a Go for August Trip - PB Asset Management

The location chosen is London as due to a very successful vaccine rollout the UK is finally going to allow the event to take place.



Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2021 -- PB Asset Management have announced today that after more than 1 year of being unable to travel for their investment seminar events, can finally confirm a date in the calendar for their next event.

The location chosen is London as due to a very successful vaccine rollout the UK is finally going to allow the event to take place.

PB Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Michael Burns released the following statement. "It is with great pleasure to announce our investment seminar event is back on. We can confirm that for the month of August we will be running a number of these events. The total number will be confirmed at a later date as we know you guys have been asking us when the next one would be confirmed so we expect a big turn out but have to stick to whatever restrictions are in place at the time."

