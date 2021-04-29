Dresses That Adapt to Urbanites’ Needs; Latest Looks from Effy By Design Fashion Collection

Press Releases Effy Creations Press Release

Fashion brand Effy By Design unveiled today a surprising collection of office wear with flexible designs, that evolve to fit both the office and after-hours.

“Days are too busy to overthink, especially style... yet the pressure is high to always project the right look for the right occasion, and office hours aren’t the same as a dinner with clients. That’s why I designed this collection, to save time with style,” said Effy H, head designer and CEO of Effy By Design.



As a result, the new range of dresses from the "Accountable" collection offers two or more looks, switching between office wear and city life, and adapting to the need of the moment.



The versatile "Agile Collars" proposes standard interchangeable collars to snap on and off, as well as an online platform to design and create personalized collars. The "Executive Apron" uses buckles to quickly reverse between office dress and silk gown. The "Coffee Percolator" is a holed dress with inside hooks that allows the wearer to remove and change the inner layer, with eight different color options to play with.



A virtual showroom of the full collection is available on Effy By Design’s website. The new collection is available through Effy By Design retails partners worldwide, and on the online boutique (https://effycreations.com/shop/).



About Effy By Design:

Guillaume Maximin

+86 177 1706 1708



https://effycreations.com/by-design-fashion/



