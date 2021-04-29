The Digital Group Has Announced Release 69 of Digital HRMS

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the launch of new release, Release 69 of the Digital HRMS HR Software platform.

The Digital HRMS development team has been working consistently to bring up frequent releases, with introduction of new functionalities for an enhanced user experience.



New Updates at a Glance

• Provision to send offer letter directly from the platform

• More dynamic approach to interview feedback content

• More detailed Employee Competency Report with new fields added

• KRA/competency in the application and will map them in a form

• Geo-Tracking Setup tab added to Employee Creation

• Provision for employee to apply Comp-off leave from Leave Request

• Auto-approval of RRS introduced

• Next level of customization added to Expense Module

• Facility to add Possible & Correct answers in columns of Excel



With the continuous updates and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS development team has its focus on creating a new user experience for the users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline.



About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals.



The Digital HRMS Mobile App is available for Android and iOS users for seamless access to Digital HRMS on their mobile phones. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@digitalhrms.com.



About The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



