Press Releases Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria Press Release

Receive press releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria: By Email RSS Feeds: Katie’s Pizza Reveals 2021 Spring Menu

St. Louis, MO, April 29, 2021 --(



Morel mushrooms are one of the most sought out wild mushrooms around the world. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s spring menu offers them with their new burrata, pasta, and pizza dishes. The full list of spring menu items includes:



- Appetizers: Ricotta-stuffed fried squash blossoms, Alaskan halibut crudo, and eggplant parmigiano

- Antipasti: Pea and smoked prosciutto arancini

- Burrata: Morel mushroom burrata, huckleberry and prosciutto burrata

- Salads: Market chop and burrata caprese

- Insalata: Fig and beet

- Pastas: Morel mushroom pappardelle and shell carbonara

- Pizzas: Morel and ramp, squash blossom, and eggplant and asparagus



Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is also now offering a Mother’s Day tasting menu, which is made up of pea and smoked prosciutto arancini, caprese, morel mushroom pappardelle, and tiramisu.



Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open at 50% capacity for lunch and dinner hours. Limited indoor dining in Town & Country is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup and limited patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. St. Louis, MO, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is officially revealing their 2021 spring menu, which now features new entrees and items at both the Rock Hill and Town & Country locations. One particular seasonal ingredient has returned to Katie’s menu once again – morel mushrooms.Morel mushrooms are one of the most sought out wild mushrooms around the world. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s spring menu offers them with their new burrata, pasta, and pizza dishes. The full list of spring menu items includes:- Appetizers: Ricotta-stuffed fried squash blossoms, Alaskan halibut crudo, and eggplant parmigiano- Antipasti: Pea and smoked prosciutto arancini- Burrata: Morel mushroom burrata, huckleberry and prosciutto burrata- Salads: Market chop and burrata caprese- Insalata: Fig and beet- Pastas: Morel mushroom pappardelle and shell carbonara- Pizzas: Morel and ramp, squash blossom, and eggplant and asparagusKatie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is also now offering a Mother’s Day tasting menu, which is made up of pea and smoked prosciutto arancini, caprese, morel mushroom pappardelle, and tiramisu.Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rock Hill’s dining room remains open at 50% capacity for lunch and dinner hours. Limited indoor dining in Town & Country is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup and limited patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. Contact Information Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie Collier

(314) 942-6555



www.katiespizzaandpasta.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria