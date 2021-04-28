PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Truck Accessories Group Announces SnugTop, Ford Licensed Accessories Agreement


Elkhart, IN, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Truck Accessories Group (TAG) is pleased to announce an agreement with Ford Licensed Accessories to offer Ford truck consumers, SnugTop recreational and commercial truck caps, at Ford dealerships.

Specifically, consumers purchasing the 2021+ Ford Ranger will be able to add the SnugTop CH Recreational Truck Cap or SnugTop UT Pro MT3 Commercial Truck Cap to their new truck purchase. The truck cap may be purchased or financed with the vehicle, and can be installed at the Ford dealership.

“To have the approval of a reputable brand such as Ford, provides added credibility and value to our products. It also provides immediate access for the truck buyer,” said John Aleva, President of TAG. “We can now expose consumers to SnugTop products at the Ford dealer level during a vehicle sale, and therefore offer a more seamless purchase experience.”

Partnering with Truck Accessories Group is just one example of the continued investment Ford Motor Company is making to the Ranger lineup in order to support consumer demand and product need.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how consumers react to the product in the first Ford dealerships,” said Aleva. “We are honored to be a part of this program and to partner with Ford in helping to grow the product offering, strengthen the industry, and provide increased opportunities for all employees.”

About Truck Accessories Group
Truck Accessories Group, LLC (TAG) is a collection of companies that make it North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps and tonneau covers. These recreational and commercial/fleet products include LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, and BedSlide brands. With corporate headquarters in Elkhart, IN, TAG also has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, and California and has more than 1,750 independent dealers across North America. For more information on LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, or BedSlide products, go to LEER.com, SnugTop.com, CenturyCaps.com, Pace-Edwards.com or Bedslide.com or call Stacey Harris at 574-850-4260.
Contact Information
LEER
Stacey Harris
574-850-4260
Contact
truckgroupjobs.com

