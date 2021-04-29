HealthONE, as Part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, Named to the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience.

Denver, CO, April 29, 2021 --(



IBM Watson Health has identified the top health systems from a rigorous evaluation of 324 health systems and 2,522 hospitals that are members of health systems. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify top performance benchmarks that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.



“To be recognized as one of the best health systems in the country once is an exceptional accomplishment. To be recognized twice exemplifies the consistently superlative efforts of our hospital teams,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. “We hire top talent with a passion for a safe, compassionate patient experience. From our hospital leadership, to those at the bedside providing direct patient care, to our colleagues in all areas of support services, we have teams whose focus never wavers from fulfilling our mission that ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.’ I am honored to work with such talented, caring and devoted colleagues and physicians and serve our communities.”



As part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, HealthONE serves the metro Denver area as the largest healthcare system serving tens of thousands of patients each year with the highest-quality care by nurses, providers, and passionate colleagues dedicated to the best possible outcomes for each and every patient. HealthONE’s hospitals, which include a pediatric hospital and a behavioral health campus, work together to bring a higher-level of care to patients from across the Rocky Mountain region. HealthONE’s long-standing commitment to exceptional patient care in a high-quality environment has been recognized by a variety of third party, independent validators.



This recognition demonstrates HealthONE’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care. As compared to their peer health systems, the organizations included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient experience. These include lower inpatient mortality rates and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity; care that resulted in fewer healthcare-associated infections; lower 30-day readmission rates; shorter lengths of stay; faster emergency care; higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience: and lower episode-of-care expenses for the in-hospital through aftercare process.



“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems,” said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health officer at IBM Watson Health. “These organizations demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation and we applaud them for their dedication and achievements.”



For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.2 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



About IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program’s annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.



About IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at ibm.com/watson/health.



Media Contacts

Stephanie Sullivan

303-990-3582

Stephanie.sullivan@healthonecares.com



Carolyn Castel

857-337-0601

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



