New Book Launch: "The Thriving Mindset" by Gerry Valentine

Gerry Valentine has launched his nonfiction book "The Thriving Mindset: Tools for Empowerment in a Disruptive World" through Publish Your Purpose Press.

In his new book, "The Thriving Mindset: Tools for Empowerment in a Disruptive World" (Publish Your Purpose Press, 2021, ISBN 978-1951591342), entrepreneur, speaker, and Fortune 100 leader Gerry Valentine shares case studies, inspiring personal stories, and valuable lessons learned from the people most successful in the face of disruption. He describes 11 specific principles to cultivate a Thriving Mindset and to successfully navigate any kind of personal or professional change. The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you prefer to buy books.

We're living through the most disruptive time in human history and people are struggling to adapt.

The pace and scale of new technologies, globalization, and cultural shifts are changing how we live, work, and even how we relate to each other. The coronavirus pandemic has added more fuel to the fire. How do we move forward? How can you not just survive but thrive in this unsettling new world?

Here's what most people don't know: many of the world's greatest achievements are, in fact, the result of some type of disruption. In "The Thriving Mindset: Tools for Empowerment in a Disruptive World," Gerry Valentine offers a hands-on guide to turn the disruption of today's world to your advantage. He offers proven tools to build resilience, harness your fears, and develop the skills and daily practices that can unlock opportunity.

Gerry Valentine inspires people to build resilience - to overcome setbacks and understand that adversity can become a source of strength. He is an executive coach, public speaker, and author with more than 25 years of experience as a Fortune 100 leader. As the founder of Vision Executive Coaching, he is a trusted advisor to corporate executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs on how to use a setback as a teacher; how to unlock creativity, imagination, and innovation; and how to use the best within oneself to inspire the very best in others.

The mission of Publish Your Purpose Press (PYP) is to discover and publish authors who are striving to make a difference in the world. We give marginalized voices power and a stage to share their stories, speak their truth, and impact their communities. PYP is a certified B Corporation, woman-owned, and LGBTQ-owned organization.

