New Book Release: "It's Not About The Food" by Mary Perry

Registered Dietician Mary Perry launches her debut nonfiction book, "It's Not About The Food" with Publish Your Purpose Press.

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you prefer to buy books.



Mary Perry is a Registered Dietitian with a passion for health and fitness and a strong desire to help others build a healthy relationship with food. Mary had a successful professional career in the federal government but struggled with her weight since childhood, alternating between bouts of restrictive eating and bingeing. After overcoming her own food issues, she returned to school to build professional expertise in order to help others. In her dietetic career, Mary has worked with thousands of people in private practice, medical offices, corporate wellness programs, and health clubs. Whether you are starting your journey to change, or have been struggling for years, Mary tailors her counseling to help you achieve a new mindset. Mary graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor of science in dietetics. She also has a bachelor of arts in political science and a master's degree in public administration.



In her new book, "It's Not About The Food" (Publish Your Purpose Press, 2021, ISBN 978-1951591571), registered dietician Mary Perry shares insight gained from working with thousands of clients. She personally knows what it's like to feel stuck when eating feels overwhelming and unmanageable. This book is a compilation of her own story and the transformational experiences as she healed her relationship with food, as well as the insights she gained from years of coaching clients. This book is not about what to eat or the most magical diet. It's about examining what food means to you; identifying how your mindset, thoughts, and emotions impact your choices; and learning how to transform your relationship with food, step by step. So if you're ready to create a relationship with food that enhances your life, this book provides strategies to help you get started and support you along the way.

