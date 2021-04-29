Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Media Film Festival Press Release

Receive press releases from New Media Film Festival: By Email RSS Feeds: New Media Film Festival 2021

First Festival for New Media Storytelling Showcases 119 Content Creators from 23 Countries June 2-3, 2022. Judges from BBC, Emmys, HBO, Marvel and PBS to present $45,000.00 in Awards.

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --(



"This year's programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented," according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. “Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come.”



Put simply, an NFT can be viewed as a valuable digital asset or a one-of-a-kind artistic masterpiece. This new technology has recently set off a trend of high-priced digital art. Collectors have famously paid upwards of $69 million for such items.



This year, in a "bake-off" type competition, creators have submitted their NFTs to the festival with a pitch on why it deserves recognition. A panel of judges, made up of entertainment professionals from PBS, the BBC, The Emmys, Marvel, HBO, BMI, and the Grammy Awards, will choose two winners, whose work will be purchased by the festival.



The two-day event will feature 28 classic & tech categories like Film, TV Podcasting, Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). There will be 42 World, 6 US and 42 Los Angeles Premieres. Other highlights include a performance from award winning music prodigy, Samarah Conley and a podcast entry with "American Pie" songwriter Don McLean. Another “don’t miss” entry, LIGO, documents the work of 3 Nobel Laureates who made the first historic detection of gravitational waves from the collision of two black holes and were listed in National Geographic’s “Top 20 Discoveries of the Decade.”



Story & Technology nominees have come from all over the world including, Arctic, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech rep, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Monaco, Namibia, Norway, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, USA



For the 2021 season, nominees voted to have a combo experience which will include Clubhouse Q & A's, Speed Networking, VIP Soiree w/ AR tables & chairs, Red Carpet Image Opp, Live Music Stream, Awards Ceremony with guest hosts, Video & VR Screening Opp, and more online. Ticket and scheduling information is available at https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events-2/



About:

The New Media Film Festival®, part of the United Nations Millennium Project, was launched as an annual event during the 2009 C3: Center for Conscious Creativity “Immerse in the Future” symposium held in Los Angeles. The festival is the brainchild of media futurist and current president of Select Services Films Inc. Susan Johnston. She saw the need for a unique event specifically catering to new media content artists that would “look at new technologies and how it merges with the story so people can go on the journey the story set out to create.” The result is a film festival that creates “new opportunities outside the norm to bolster creators in media.” Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The New Media Film Festival® (www.newmediafilmfestival.com) is the first event of its kind in the world to accept non-fungible tokens (NFT) in competition. During its 12th annual event on June 2-3, 2021, the winner will be announced and then purchased live during the awards ceremony."This year's programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented," according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. “Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come.”Put simply, an NFT can be viewed as a valuable digital asset or a one-of-a-kind artistic masterpiece. This new technology has recently set off a trend of high-priced digital art. Collectors have famously paid upwards of $69 million for such items.This year, in a "bake-off" type competition, creators have submitted their NFTs to the festival with a pitch on why it deserves recognition. A panel of judges, made up of entertainment professionals from PBS, the BBC, The Emmys, Marvel, HBO, BMI, and the Grammy Awards, will choose two winners, whose work will be purchased by the festival.The two-day event will feature 28 classic & tech categories like Film, TV Podcasting, Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). There will be 42 World, 6 US and 42 Los Angeles Premieres. Other highlights include a performance from award winning music prodigy, Samarah Conley and a podcast entry with "American Pie" songwriter Don McLean. Another “don’t miss” entry, LIGO, documents the work of 3 Nobel Laureates who made the first historic detection of gravitational waves from the collision of two black holes and were listed in National Geographic’s “Top 20 Discoveries of the Decade.”Story & Technology nominees have come from all over the world including, Arctic, Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech rep, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Monaco, Namibia, Norway, Qatar, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, USAFor the 2021 season, nominees voted to have a combo experience which will include Clubhouse Q & A's, Speed Networking, VIP Soiree w/ AR tables & chairs, Red Carpet Image Opp, Live Music Stream, Awards Ceremony with guest hosts, Video & VR Screening Opp, and more online. Ticket and scheduling information is available at https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events-2/About:The New Media Film Festival®, part of the United Nations Millennium Project, was launched as an annual event during the 2009 C3: Center for Conscious Creativity “Immerse in the Future” symposium held in Los Angeles. The festival is the brainchild of media futurist and current president of Select Services Films Inc. Susan Johnston. She saw the need for a unique event specifically catering to new media content artists that would “look at new technologies and how it merges with the story so people can go on the journey the story set out to create.” The result is a film festival that creates “new opportunities outside the norm to bolster creators in media.” Contact Information New Media Film Festival

Susan Johnston

310-288-1100



www.newmediafilmfestival.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Media Film Festival Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend