Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Join 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Virtual Conference in May 2021 – Less Than Two Weeks

SMi Group Reports: There are less than two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Virtual Conference, on 10th and 11th May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 29, 2021 --(



The conference will provide insights into cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends and will explore novel pain drug targets and novel biomarkers. It will also explore how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform approach to data verification, analysis, collection and more.



Interested parties can attend the conference at £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £999 for vendors and commercial firms, visit http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5



With new advancements in therapeutic targets for the development of more effective drugs, delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:



- Discovering which innovative new therapies are driving clinical development including Novaremed’s work in developing NRD.E1 for diabetic neuropathic pain and Vapogenix’s work in developing volatile anaesthetic's to treat inflammatory pain

- Examining the best strategies to generate more funding into pain research clinical trials to eliminate the issue of under funding

- Exploring how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform the way we approach data verification, data analysis and data collection

- Understanding the role of biomarkers in evaluating target engagement of new drugs and predicting analgesic efficacy



The latest updates to the conference include:



- New Sponsors: Lotus Clinical Research, MD Biosciences and Transpharmation will be exhibiting at the virtual conference and MD Bioscience will also be speaking on day one:

"Expanding advantages and insights with new porcine models"

Preseneted by Sigal Meilin, Chief Scientific Officer, MD Biosciences

- Virtual Conference Benefits networking features to chat and share contact details with other like-minded attendees, and attend virtual meetings, join live presentations and ask questions, visit sponsor exhibition booths

- 5 Speaker Interviews added to the download centre:

* Sigal Meilin, MD Bioscience

* Guido Koopmans, Algiax Pharmaceuticals

* Achim Kless, Eli Lilly

* Randall Kaye, Neurana Pharmaceuticals

* Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Chief R&D Officer, Neumentum

- Chair Interview added to the download centre:

- Naheed (Max) Mirza, Sygnature Discovery

- New Attendee List – available on the website "download centre"



New attendees joining the conference include : Grünenthal GmbH, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, GSK, Orion Pharma, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, TEVA Hungary, Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Ipsen Innovation, France, Collegium Pharmaceuticals plus many more.... to see the full list, visit the "download center" for the updated list.



The two-day programme, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5



Proudly sponsored by: Lotus Clinical Research and MD Biosciences and Exhibitor: Transpharmation



To join Pain Therapeutics Conference as a sponsor/exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

10 – 11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that the much-anticipated 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference will be convening virtually in just two weeks’ time on 10th and 11th May 2021, proudly sponsored by Lotus Clinical Research, MD Biosciences and Transpharmation.The conference will provide insights into cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends and will explore novel pain drug targets and novel biomarkers. It will also explore how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform approach to data verification, analysis, collection and more.Interested parties can attend the conference at £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and £999 for vendors and commercial firms, visit http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5With new advancements in therapeutic targets for the development of more effective drugs, delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:- Discovering which innovative new therapies are driving clinical development including Novaremed’s work in developing NRD.E1 for diabetic neuropathic pain and Vapogenix’s work in developing volatile anaesthetic's to treat inflammatory pain- Examining the best strategies to generate more funding into pain research clinical trials to eliminate the issue of under funding- Exploring how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform the way we approach data verification, data analysis and data collection- Understanding the role of biomarkers in evaluating target engagement of new drugs and predicting analgesic efficacyThe latest updates to the conference include:- New Sponsors: Lotus Clinical Research, MD Biosciences and Transpharmation will be exhibiting at the virtual conference and MD Bioscience will also be speaking on day one:"Expanding advantages and insights with new porcine models"Preseneted by Sigal Meilin, Chief Scientific Officer, MD Biosciences- Virtual Conference Benefits networking features to chat and share contact details with other like-minded attendees, and attend virtual meetings, join live presentations and ask questions, visit sponsor exhibition booths- 5 Speaker Interviews added to the download centre:* Sigal Meilin, MD Bioscience* Guido Koopmans, Algiax Pharmaceuticals* Achim Kless, Eli Lilly* Randall Kaye, Neurana Pharmaceuticals* Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Chief R&D Officer, Neumentum- Chair Interview added to the download centre:- Naheed (Max) Mirza, Sygnature Discovery- New Attendee List – available on the website "download centre"New attendees joining the conference include : Grünenthal GmbH, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, GSK, Orion Pharma, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, TEVA Hungary, Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Ipsen Innovation, France, Collegium Pharmaceuticals plus many more.... to see the full list, visit the "download center" for the updated list.The two-day programme, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5Proudly sponsored by: Lotus Clinical Research and MD Biosciences and Exhibitor: TranspharmationTo join Pain Therapeutics Conference as a sponsor/exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference10 – 11 May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access Onlyhttp://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5#SMiPainAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend