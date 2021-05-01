Introducing the Spirit of Wales Distillery Virtual Tasting and Tour

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spirit of Wales Ltd. Press Release

Discover how the Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport, Wales creates their premium Welsh Gin, Vodka and Rums with their virtual distillery tour and tasting.

Newport, United Kingdom, May 01, 2021 --(



A unique Welsh Experience

This unique experience gives visitors a taste of the Spirit Wales first Distillery Release Welsh Spirits, including the first in the collection, a dry Welsh Gin, a contemporary Welsh Vodka, and premium speciality white and lightly spiced Welsh Rums. Erica Willmott and Daniel Dyer will host live from the distillery and joined by participants at home. A unique virtual tasting and tour that is informative and fun. Unlike any other tasting event in the country, they guide participants through each flavour journey of their premium Welsh spirits combining the best aromas and taste possible in each drink. Between each tasting, guests can take part in a quiz to test their knowledge of all things Welsh and watch our distillery video tour.



Daniel Dyer, Founder and CEO of the Spirit of Wales Distillery, commented, “We’ve had such an enjoyable time taste testing our spirits with friends and family, and it is exciting that we can now launch a regular event. We welcome folks outside of our area to join us and experience our spirits. It’s also a great family and team bonding experience with lots of information about our distillery, our process and of course Wales.”



Erica Willmott, Events Manager at the Spirit of Wales Distillery, adds, “We look forward to showing you around the distillery and introducing you to our Welsh Spirits, so grab your mates and let me take you on a flavour journey.”



The Spirit of Wales Distillery Virtual Tasting Kit

Included in the experience is four of the Spirit of Wales Distillery first release spirits and Fever-Tree Tonic to match each Welsh Gin, Vodka and Rum. To complete the flavour profile, botanicals such as juniper, dried lemon or grapefruit and sugared ginger included for further experimentation during the evening.



How to take part in the Virtual Tasting?

To attend the Spirit of Wales Virtual Tasting experience is book their space and make payment on the online store. Once they received your order, the team at the distillery will send a Virtual Tasting Kit to guide you through the evening.



Before the start of the virtual tasting, make sure you have some glasses ready for the evening, lots of ice, and a notepad to prepare for the quiz. Each participant will receive a Zoom link to attend the event. Once started, they get to discover four of the Spirit of Wales Distillery Release Products throughout the evening. The distillery team recommends using a laptop or tablet to view both the speakers and content.



Find out more about the virtual tasting event and pre-book a ticket from the Spirit of Wales website.



Ends

Note to editors:

To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery limited releases, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find us on social media.



About the Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery in Newport, South Wales, in April 2021. The Welsh Distillery creates affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. The range features a refreshing, surprising, handcrafted flavour ignited by the red dragon. Discover the range of limited release distillery releases contemporary Welsh spirits with the Virtual Tastings that launch in May 2021. Throughout April, The Spirit of Wales released a new limited edition: Distillery Dry Welsh Gin, Welsh Vodka, and lightly spiced Welsh Rum, all included in the tasting or available online from the Spirit of Wales store. Look out for the White Rum and Blueberry gin coming soon.



For more press information, please contact:

Newport, United Kingdom, May 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Spirit of Wales Distillery launches their first experience. A virtual tasting and tour that you can enjoy safely from the comfort of your home. Join a group or invite your friends. Expect a fun-filled night with information about our spirits, a brief distillery tour, the tasting sessions, and a fun quiz with prizes. The first event takes place over two hours on 7 May 2021 and limited to 20 people, or pre-book for future events.

Contact Information Spirit of Wales Ltd.

Daniel Dyer

07535000991

spiritofwales.com

Daniel Dyer

07535000991



spiritofwales.com



