Independent Author C.K. Donnelly Wins 2nd Major Literary Award

The Independent Press Award has recognized “Trine Rising, The Kinderra Saga: Book 1” by independent author C.K. Donnelly as the 2021 winner of the Fantasy category.

Scottsdale, AZ, May 01, 2021 --



The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.



C.K. Donnelly’s debut fantasy novel, “Trine Rising,” follows sixteen-summer-old Mirana Pinal, one of the few to have ever possessed all three magical powers of the Aspects. However, she has terrifying visions that wielding her magic will destroy her homeland. As her people fight to stop a cunning and ruthless warlord from conquering the land, Mirana must decide if using her powers will save them - or will bring her home, her family, and her beloved even more peril.



In 2021, the Independent Press Award received entries worldwide. Participating authors and publishers reside in countries such as Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and others, in addition to cities all across the United States.



"The quality and quantity of excellent independently published books hit a record,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “We are so proud to announce these key titles representing global independent publishing."



Donnelly said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled than being selected for the 2021 IPA Award for Fantasy. This novel was decades in the making and suffered through dozens of literary agent rejections, but I never lost faith that the story would find its fans.”



“Trine Rising” has received awards and rave reviews since its release, including the 2020 NYC Big Book Award for “Epic Fantasy”; top ratings from Booklife by Publishers Weekly Critics-2020 Quarter Finals, Kirkus Reviews, and IndieReader; and five-star reviews from Readers’ Favorites, Goodreads, and Reedsy Discovery.



“‘Trine Rising’ is a fantasy for those who’ve never read the genre or don’t think they’ll like it as well as for life-long fans of the genre,” Donnelly shared. “While it has many of the trappings of traditional epic fantasy, the characters are very relatable to today’s audience. What’s more ‘Trine Rising’ also delivers a treat for readers not found in enough books of any genre where you can finally read what the ‘bad guy’ is thinking!”



Donnelly has more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She has held careers in healthcare and journalism, and was honored with several press awards. Currently, she owns a boutique freelance writing, social media, and marketing support agency.



“Trine Fallacy, The Kinderra Saga: Book 2,” the exciting sequel to “Trine Rising” is expected to be released late summer.



