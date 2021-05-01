Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Receive press releases from HealthONE: By Email RSS Feeds: Leapfrog Recognizes HealthONE Hospitals with an "A" for the Spring 2021 Safety Grade

Denver, CO, May 01, 2021 --(



“Operating our hospitals throughout the COVID pandemic has elevated our commitment to the absolute highest quality patient care. Our communities have relied on that quality, and our desire to provide safe, compassionate care has never been more evident,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are extraordinarily proud of these “A” grades and will continue to meet and exceed every expectation by our patients, providers, colleagues and the community.”



“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but HealthONE shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”



Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.



As part of the HealthONE system of care, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center were awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see HealthONE’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.



About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named among the top five large hospital systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #10 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $162 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Denver, CO, May 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Four HealthONE hospitals received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing HealthONE’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care. The four HealthONE hospitals who received an ‘A’ grade include Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center. It is also worth noting that Rose Medical Center has earned an ‘A’ grade in every release from Leapfrog since the inception of the program.“Operating our hospitals throughout the COVID pandemic has elevated our commitment to the absolute highest quality patient care. Our communities have relied on that quality, and our desire to provide safe, compassionate care has never been more evident,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are extraordinarily proud of these “A” grades and will continue to meet and exceed every expectation by our patients, providers, colleagues and the community.”“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but HealthONE shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.As part of the HealthONE system of care, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center were awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see HealthONE’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.About The Leapfrog GroupFounded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.About HealthONEHealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named among the top five large hospital systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #10 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $162 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Contact Information HealthONE

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend