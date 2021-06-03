Press Releases Unity Church of the Hills Press Release

Receive press releases from Unity Church of the Hills: By Email RSS Feeds: Unity Church of the Hills Welcomes Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones

Beginning on Sunday, May 2, Rev. Sheree brings this passion and conviction to Unity Church of the Hills (UCOH) as she becomes their new senior minister. Service. Rev. Sheree is available for interviews.

Austin, TX, June 03, 2021 --(



Rev. Sheree believes that our ability to question our convictions and make new choices enables us to create personal transformation in our own lives, which leads to a collective shift in consciousness. It’s this commitment to questioning beliefs that led Rev. Sheree to write her first book, "Turn Your Why? Into Why Not!," and to start her podcast Belief Busters back in May, 2020.



She now calls Austin her home after an extensive run of guest speaking and lecturing across the United States with her husband and two Chihuahuas.



Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones’ depth, inspiration, and compassion with her positive teaching and leadership as a New Thought minister allow UCOH to move forward with a great vision and enthusiasm in the coming years.



She possesses an extensive corporate background, over fifteen years in consulting and training. She specialized in Strategic Planning, Communications Skills, Conflict Resolution, Leadership Skills, and Organizational Development. She is also a certified pastoral counselor from St. John’s University in Nottingham, U.K.



UCOH looks forward to a formal installation ceremony for Rev. Sheree on Sunday, June 6 at their 11:25 am Service. Rev. Sheree is available for interviews. Please contact communications@unityhills.org to schedule.



About Unity Church of the Hills: UCOH is a community of ever-expanding love and acceptance where lives are transformed.



UCOH emphasizes the practical, everyday application of spiritual principles to help individuals live a more peaceful, meaningful life. We are a spiritual center and community where our congregants develop friendships, share ideas, grow in spiritual understanding and give back to the larger community. Austin, TX, June 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones is passionate about assisting others in questioning their beliefs. She also believes that we are called to be the catalysts of great change, which we accomplish as we embrace each person as worthy and welcomed. Beginning on Sunday, May 2, Rev. Sheree brings this passion and conviction to Unity Church of the Hills (UCOH) as she becomes their new senior minister.Rev. Sheree believes that our ability to question our convictions and make new choices enables us to create personal transformation in our own lives, which leads to a collective shift in consciousness. It’s this commitment to questioning beliefs that led Rev. Sheree to write her first book, "Turn Your Why? Into Why Not!," and to start her podcast Belief Busters back in May, 2020.She now calls Austin her home after an extensive run of guest speaking and lecturing across the United States with her husband and two Chihuahuas.Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones’ depth, inspiration, and compassion with her positive teaching and leadership as a New Thought minister allow UCOH to move forward with a great vision and enthusiasm in the coming years.She possesses an extensive corporate background, over fifteen years in consulting and training. She specialized in Strategic Planning, Communications Skills, Conflict Resolution, Leadership Skills, and Organizational Development. She is also a certified pastoral counselor from St. John’s University in Nottingham, U.K.UCOH looks forward to a formal installation ceremony for Rev. Sheree on Sunday, June 6 at their 11:25 am Service. Rev. Sheree is available for interviews. Please contact communications@unityhills.org to schedule.About Unity Church of the Hills: UCOH is a community of ever-expanding love and acceptance where lives are transformed.UCOH emphasizes the practical, everyday application of spiritual principles to help individuals live a more peaceful, meaningful life. We are a spiritual center and community where our congregants develop friendships, share ideas, grow in spiritual understanding and give back to the larger community. Contact Information Unity Church of the Hills

Roger Nichols

512-335-4449



https://www.unityhills.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unity Church of the Hills