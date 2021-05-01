Rosalind Stacy Receives 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award

Press Releases Thomas Real Estate Inc. Press Release

Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to: thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100. North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Rosalind Stacy, director of guest services, received the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCOC) Hospitality Employee of the Year Award.The MBCOC honored 2020’s and 2021’s most visionary and community-driven businesses and individuals at its 82nd annual membership meeting in April. The chamber labeled it “an evening of celebration and reflection on the resiliency of the Grand Strand community.”Stacy has been with TBV for 25 years and has 32 years of experience in the hospitality industry. She began her career at TBV as a reservation agent; then advanced to assistant manager of reservations. Today, she is the director of the department - guest services.Throughout three decades in the job, Stacy said the most significant change has been technology. “Our processes are more streamlined, but our guests also are more savvy and knowledgeable. Their expectations are higher, and they have additional choices/options.”“Rosalind is a part of the essential foundation of vacation rentals,” said Hank Thomas, owner of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. “This award is well deserved and exemplifies her leadership and commitment to guests, owners, her team, and TBV. We are proud and honored to have her in the vital role in which she serves.”As for being in guest services for 32 years, Stacy said she has high expectations for customer service. “Any issue a guest might have, even if in our perspective it seems small, it is important to that guest. Our role is to satisfy the guest to the best of our ability.”About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to: thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100. Contact Information Thomas Real Estate Inc.

