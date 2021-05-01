Loveforce International Announces May Digital Single Releases

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International announces its digital music releases for May.

Santa Clarita, CA, May 01, 2021 --



Loveforce International will release several different genres of music including Punk, Soul-Funk, Neo-Soul, Alternative Pop, R&B, Jazz, Country and Alternative Rock. There will be between 10 and 12 different singles released. Some of the featured Artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Rocky Peoples, Ricky Williams, Stix Muzic Group, Ami Cannon, and inRchild.



“We’ve got a lot of really great music coming out this May,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got three strong songs from Billy Ray Charles as well as strong singles from Stix Muzic Group, Ricky Williams, Rocky Peoples and Ami Cannon. It ought to be a May to remember,” he concluded.



The singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





