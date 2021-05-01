Press Releases Reelhouse Productions Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Reelhouse Productions: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Veteran Stars Robert Clohessy and Robert Funaro Team Up for The Last Disco





The film stars a Robert Clohessy (The Wolf of Wall Street, Blue Bloods) and Robert Funaro (The Sopranos, The Irishman,) Matthew Pappadia (Just Like Joe), and featuring all original music by the Alessi Brothers and others.



Film takes place in 1979 when Disco is in its' final days, but nobody at that time knew it, or wanted to believe it. They believed it would last forever, the music, the dancing, platform shoes, quiana shirts, and point dresses swirled, as the mirrored ball spun lights like stars on the walls. It was an escape from reality, from real life, a place to find love for a moment to last forever in a dance. Frank Rosario lived a very ordinary life, but when he stepped inside that Disco, he was special. One night, Frank believes that all of the answers to his problems will be solved when he wins the dance contest, a contest inspired by a hit movie, where every kid in America wanted to be the next John Travolta. Frankie believes that in winning this contest, he will get back the only girl he truly loves. Disco explodes with action, a peek inside a time when couples danced together wearing all the glitz and glamour they can find at the nearest suburban shopping mall. To Frank and his friends, this is paradise. An escape from the real world of cheating lovers, unwanted pregnancy, jobs that lead nowhere, and dysfunctional families. Inside the Disco is where it all begins for them, but also where this magical time will soon be coming to an end. Nothing can truly last forever, just like the dance that stops when the music ends. This compelling story will take you on a journey back to the days when free love could be found in a pill, a glass or on the lighted dance floor. But free love has its price to pay, and dreams end when a generation moves on to the next chapter. This is when Frank realizes that he will only dance with the one he truly loves.



Clohessy shares, "We all clowned around so much while making this movie, it didn’t even feel like acting. I played Funaro’s older and more successful brother. It was a hoot for sure.”



Funaro shares, “Working on this period piece brought back so many memories of the Disco era. I played the role of the club owner, and Bobby Clohessy’s Italian half-brother. It was fun working with him, we shared lots of laughs.”



Tamburro shares, “The goal is for audiences from any generation to walk into a theater or online platform, meet our characters, fall in love with this story and want to dance like it was 1979!”



***Anticipated The Last Disco debuts early Fall 2021.



Contact:

Judy San Roman

Executive Producer/ The Last Disco

516-435-5839, www.reelhouseproductions.com



**InFuse Releasing, Alhambra, CA - US distribution company releasing specializing in feature films and series on TV, DVD, and digitally trough platforms such as TubiTV, Prime, iTunes and beyond. URL/Channel: www.youtube.com/infusereleasing Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- InFuse Releasing recently acquired the domestic distribution rights, with a schedules release in Fall 2021. The Last Disco comes from writer, Joanne Tamburro, known for the films, “Just Like Joe and “Jesse” and producer Judy San Roman, of Reelhouse Productions known for, “The Brawler” and “Fair Market Value.”The film stars a Robert Clohessy (The Wolf of Wall Street, Blue Bloods) and Robert Funaro (The Sopranos, The Irishman,) Matthew Pappadia (Just Like Joe), and featuring all original music by the Alessi Brothers and others.Film takes place in 1979 when Disco is in its' final days, but nobody at that time knew it, or wanted to believe it. They believed it would last forever, the music, the dancing, platform shoes, quiana shirts, and point dresses swirled, as the mirrored ball spun lights like stars on the walls. It was an escape from reality, from real life, a place to find love for a moment to last forever in a dance. Frank Rosario lived a very ordinary life, but when he stepped inside that Disco, he was special. One night, Frank believes that all of the answers to his problems will be solved when he wins the dance contest, a contest inspired by a hit movie, where every kid in America wanted to be the next John Travolta. Frankie believes that in winning this contest, he will get back the only girl he truly loves. Disco explodes with action, a peek inside a time when couples danced together wearing all the glitz and glamour they can find at the nearest suburban shopping mall. To Frank and his friends, this is paradise. An escape from the real world of cheating lovers, unwanted pregnancy, jobs that lead nowhere, and dysfunctional families. Inside the Disco is where it all begins for them, but also where this magical time will soon be coming to an end. Nothing can truly last forever, just like the dance that stops when the music ends. This compelling story will take you on a journey back to the days when free love could be found in a pill, a glass or on the lighted dance floor. But free love has its price to pay, and dreams end when a generation moves on to the next chapter. This is when Frank realizes that he will only dance with the one he truly loves.Clohessy shares, "We all clowned around so much while making this movie, it didn’t even feel like acting. I played Funaro’s older and more successful brother. It was a hoot for sure.”Funaro shares, “Working on this period piece brought back so many memories of the Disco era. I played the role of the club owner, and Bobby Clohessy’s Italian half-brother. It was fun working with him, we shared lots of laughs.”Tamburro shares, “The goal is for audiences from any generation to walk into a theater or online platform, meet our characters, fall in love with this story and want to dance like it was 1979!”***Anticipated The Last Disco debuts early Fall 2021.Contact:Judy San RomanExecutive Producer/ The Last Disco516-435-5839, www.reelhouseproductions.com**InFuse Releasing, Alhambra, CA - US distribution company releasing specializing in feature films and series on TV, DVD, and digitally trough platforms such as TubiTV, Prime, iTunes and beyond. URL/Channel: www.youtube.com/infusereleasing Contact Information Reelhouse Productions, LLC.

Judy San Roman

516-435-5839



www.reelhouseproductions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reelhouse Productions