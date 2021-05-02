Press Releases Tweaking Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Tweaking Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Tweaking Technologies’ "StopAll Ads" Get Featured on the Microsoft Edge Add-ons Home Page

StopAll Ads extension helps users to report & block unwanted advertisements on Edge Browser.

Jaipur, India, May 02, 2021 --(



By enabling the ad-blocker extension, users will have full control over what they want to see. Users can also apply multiple filters according to their preferences to limit the pop-ups, ads, annoying banners & more. Additionally, StopAll Ads can block malware domains as well for added security while surfing the web.



“We’re glad that our popular security tool – StopAll Ads has been featured on ‘Microsoft Edge Add-ons Page’ under the category 'Block ads and more.' Our extension gives the perfect opportunity to users to be an informed surfer, you get to know about different web tracking methods and how they can be enabled and disabled according to your choice. Our product will certainly help people to secure their web browsing experience and block companies trying to track user’s digital footprint in the first place,” expressed, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.



Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “As a company dedicated towards producing practical and effective security & optimization applications, our ultimate aim is to protect your privacy. So, that you can browse the web safely by blocking malicious ads filled with scams, virus infections and phishing attacks. Using StopAll Ads, users can improve page load times and enjoy faster Internet connection.”



For More Details, Please Visit Microsoft Edge Add-ons Home Page:

https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/collections/extensions-for-blocking-ads



About the Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Jaipur, India, May 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tweaking Technologies, makers of quality software and utilities is excited to announce their popular ad-blocker extension StopAll Ads being featured on “Microsoft Edge Add-ons Home Page.” The tool helps users to block irrelevant advertisements and content from popping up while surfing the Internet.By enabling the ad-blocker extension, users will have full control over what they want to see. Users can also apply multiple filters according to their preferences to limit the pop-ups, ads, annoying banners & more. Additionally, StopAll Ads can block malware domains as well for added security while surfing the web.“We’re glad that our popular security tool – StopAll Ads has been featured on ‘Microsoft Edge Add-ons Page’ under the category 'Block ads and more.' Our extension gives the perfect opportunity to users to be an informed surfer, you get to know about different web tracking methods and how they can be enabled and disabled according to your choice. Our product will certainly help people to secure their web browsing experience and block companies trying to track user’s digital footprint in the first place,” expressed, Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Tweaking Technologies.Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “As a company dedicated towards producing practical and effective security & optimization applications, our ultimate aim is to protect your privacy. So, that you can browse the web safely by blocking malicious ads filled with scams, virus infections and phishing attacks. Using StopAll Ads, users can improve page load times and enjoy faster Internet connection.”For More Details, Please Visit Microsoft Edge Add-ons Home Page:https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/collections/extensions-for-blocking-adsAbout the Company: Tweaking Technologies, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in a dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Contact Information Tweaking Technologies

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tweaking Technologies