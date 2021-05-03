Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Springfield, OH, May 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Here Comes Little Jenna Jafferty by Terra Kern. Here Comes Little Jenna Jafferty is set in the 1960s before tablets, DVDs, electronic devices, mandatory seatbelts, and the loss of natural settings to explore. Jenna Jafferty is a rambunctious, bighearted little girl doing her best to find her place in her family and to understand the world around her. She wants nothing more than to please everyone, especially her daddy. She is determined to do everything her big sister Janine does, be the best big sister to her baby brother Jason, and to do just what Mommy and Daddy say. But most of the time, Jenna's antics lead to adventures that shock, entertain, and evoke curiosity as to what Jenna could possibly do next.Terra Kern resides in Clarkston, Michigan and is not only the author of Forgiven And Not Forgotten, but the author of the Little Jenna Jafferty series for children, as well as a contributing author of the anthology, Girl Get Up and Win. She has been married for 37 years to her husband Bill and is mother to three children who have blessed her with nine grandchildren thus far. She has been serving the Lord for most of her adult life and has been an ordained minister for over 25 years. When Terra isn't writing, you can find her spending time with Lexi and Lacey, her rescue pup and kitten. In the summer months you'll be sure to find her tending her flower beds as she loves the beauty of nature and finds her gardens to be the perfect place for walking and talking with God, just like Adam and Eve did in the beginning. If she's not there, then she is traveling with her husband exploring shorelines and enjoying the sun, sand and surf. In the summer evenings, she keeps her eyes to the skies awaiting the artistry of God as He paints breathtaking sunsets.Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com. Contact Information Higher Ground Books & Media

