PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Aberration Press Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Aberration Press Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

Aberration Press Books Announced the Release of (Thriller) "On the Tip of Her Tongue"


Aberration Press Books is announcing the latest work from author Jerry Roth. "On the Tip of Her Tongue" is a mind-bending story of Judy Angel. With every shred of the past disappearing from her mind, she must trust that friends and family are truly what they seem.

Crooksville, OH, May 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aberration Press Books is proud to offer the latest work from author Jerry Roth. "On the Tip of Her Tongue" is the mind-bending story of Judy Angel. With every shred of the past disappearing from her mind, she must trust that friends and family are truly what they seem. Finding a message from her younger self, Judy follows the breadcrumbs, sending her down a frightening path, and changing her life forever.

The novel, "On the Tip of Her Tongue," will release on June 8, 2021. The author, Jerry Roth has won the Scriptrep award for his screenplay (Gray Matter). And was a writer for the Disc Golf Pro Tour before becoming a novelist with his debut novel (Bottom Feeders). His Horror book "Bottom Feeders" became one of Sunbury Press' best sellers in 2020.

Author Jerry Roth writes about his region (Ohio) and uses local locations as a backdrop for his characters and stories. Although growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Jerry Roth now lives in Moxahala, Ohio. He recently purchased one of the oldest catholic churches (St. Pius) in the area, now converted into a home.

Before the launch of the latest novel, 100 copies of the Kindle version will be offered as a giveaway on Goodreads and this will be free to enter. "On the Tip of Her Tongue" will be available to purchase through all the major sites including: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Apple books, Kobo, and many more.

For more information and to contact Jerry Roth for signings or author events, please contact Aberration Press Books at: Aberrationpress@gmail.com
Contact Information
Aberration Press Books
Jerry Roth
740-274-8320
Contact
www.jerryrothauthor.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aberration Press Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help