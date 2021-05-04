Aberration Press Books Announced the Release of (Thriller) "On the Tip of Her Tongue"

For more information and to contact Jerry Roth for signings or author events, please contact Aberration Press Books at: Aberrationpress@gmail.com Crooksville, OH, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aberration Press Books is proud to offer the latest work from author Jerry Roth. "On the Tip of Her Tongue" is the mind-bending story of Judy Angel. With every shred of the past disappearing from her mind, she must trust that friends and family are truly what they seem. Finding a message from her younger self, Judy follows the breadcrumbs, sending her down a frightening path, and changing her life forever.The novel, "On the Tip of Her Tongue," will release on June 8, 2021. The author, Jerry Roth has won the Scriptrep award for his screenplay (Gray Matter). And was a writer for the Disc Golf Pro Tour before becoming a novelist with his debut novel (Bottom Feeders). His Horror book "Bottom Feeders" became one of Sunbury Press' best sellers in 2020.Author Jerry Roth writes about his region (Ohio) and uses local locations as a backdrop for his characters and stories. Although growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Jerry Roth now lives in Moxahala, Ohio. He recently purchased one of the oldest catholic churches (St. Pius) in the area, now converted into a home.Before the launch of the latest novel, 100 copies of the Kindle version will be offered as a giveaway on Goodreads and this will be free to enter. "On the Tip of Her Tongue" will be available to purchase through all the major sites including: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Apple books, Kobo, and many more.For more information and to contact Jerry Roth for signings or author events, please contact Aberration Press Books at: Aberrationpress@gmail.com