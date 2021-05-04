Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler – Insurance Quickly Expands to Offer Earthquake Insurance Throughout California

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member of Steve Muehler Companies, today announced the Firm has completed all of its Registrations to offer Earthquake Insurance throughout the State of California.

Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “It was important to me to have a full package of Insurance Products for our consumer class, not just because we are more profitable with the more policies we place, but the facts say that Earthquake Insurance is important if you live in the Great State of California. First, every Californian has a greater than 99% chance of experiencing a Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake or greater, most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault, there are 15,700 known faults in the Great State of California of which 500 are currently active. For my personal peace of mind, we have to be able to at a minimum offer and suggest Earthquake coverage to all of our clients, if they choose to pass on the coverage that is their call, but for us here at Steve Muehler – Insurance, especially during Earthquake Awareness in California, it was right to partner with the California Earthquake Authority and other Earthquake Insurance Carriers to add this product to our already impressive stack of Individual, Small-Business and Commercial Insurance products and services.”



More information is available at www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.



News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With Steve Muehler – Insurance just getting going in its Insurance Brokerage Operations in the State of California, today Steve Muehler announced that the firm is adding California Earthquake Insurance to its portfolio of insurance products, with Flood Insurance and Long-Term Care insurance products to follow close behind.Steve Muehler stated, “It was important to me to have a full package of Insurance Products for our consumer class, not just because we are more profitable with the more policies we place, but the facts say that Earthquake Insurance is important if you live in the Great State of California. First, every Californian has a greater than 99% chance of experiencing a Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake or greater, most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault, there are 15,700 known faults in the Great State of California of which 500 are currently active. For my personal peace of mind, we have to be able to at a minimum offer and suggest Earthquake coverage to all of our clients, if they choose to pass on the coverage that is their call, but for us here at Steve Muehler – Insurance, especially during Earthquake Awareness in California, it was right to partner with the California Earthquake Authority and other Earthquake Insurance Carriers to add this product to our already impressive stack of Individual, Small-Business and Commercial Insurance products and services.”More information is available at www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comThe Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Contact Information Steve Muehler

877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Steve Muehler Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend