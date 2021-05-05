Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Holland Park" by Theresa Jackson

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Holland Park: An American girl Morgan has a cardiac arrest while on a family holiday in London with her brother Max and their parents Kelly and John. She is rushed to the nearest hospital but dies suspiciously during the operation. The family demands a full investigation, but nothing takes place.
Ten years later Max completes his final year as a medical student in the U.S.A. and accepts an offer to participate on a residency program in London, where he becomes deeply suspicious of the medical practices of a particular surgeon. The person who may have operated on his sister.
Holland Park is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 224 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941472 and 9781800941564
Dimensions: 12.8 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B092WWD2QT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HOLLPARK
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
