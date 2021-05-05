PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Holland Park" by Theresa Jackson


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Holland Park" – a medical thriller by Theresa Jackson.

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Holland Park: An American girl Morgan has a cardiac arrest while on a family holiday in London with her brother Max and their parents Kelly and John. She is rushed to the nearest hospital but dies suspiciously during the operation. The family demands a full investigation, but nothing takes place.

Ten years later Max completes his final year as a medical student in the U.S.A. and accepts an offer to participate on a residency program in London, where he becomes deeply suspicious of the medical practices of a particular surgeon. The person who may have operated on his sister.

Holland Park is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 224 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941472 and 9781800941564
Dimensions: 12.8 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B092WWD2QT
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HOLLPARK
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help