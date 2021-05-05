NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Kicks Off National Mental Health Awareness Month with a New Website That Emphasizes Hope

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Press Release

The non-profit Atlantic/Cape May (ACM) affiliate of NAMI amplifies the important message, “You Are Not Alone,” for people in Atlantic and Cape May counties with a mental health condition in its new website at https://namiacm.org/. ACM’s new website makes it easy to access clear concise information on mental health topics including Information about free peer-led programs that meet the needs of those living with a mental health condition, and support programs for their families and friends.

Atlantic City, NJ, May 05, 2021 --



“You Are Not Alone” is the main message the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is sharing with the more than five million Americans who suffer with mental illness, often isolated and alone, during National Mental Health Awareness Month.



Schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, stress and bipolar disorders, including co-occurring and dual diagnosis disorders, are among the mental health conditions affecting more than one in five families in the U.S. Proper and early treatment can reduce incarcerations, domestic violence, loss of employment and homelessness.



The non-profit Atlantic/Cape May (ACM) affiliate of NAMI amplifies this important message, “You Are Not Alone,” for people in Atlantic and Cape May counties with a mental health condition in its new website at https://namiacm.org/. ACM launches the website at a time when the need for mental health services has never been greater, due in large part to the heightened stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



ACM’s new website makes it easy to access clear concise information on mental health topics including Information about free peer-led programs that meet the needs of those living with a mental health condition, and support programs for their families and friends.



ACM also sponsors a monthly educational program featuring various topics such as Early Onset Psychosis, Special Needs Trusts and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, as well as speakers from local mental health providers in Atlantic and Cape May counties.



“We want to help bring an end to the discrimination and isolation associated with a mental health condition,” said Abbie Katz, president of the ACM affiliate. “Each year, in addition to fighting discrimination, we provide support, educate the public, and advocate for policies that support people with a mental illness and their families in Atlantic and Cape May counties.



“Together, we can realize our shared vision of a nation where anyone affected by mental illness can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives — a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle. Our new website is a powerful tool not only for providing information and support, but just as importantly, for offering hope.”



You can make a difference by becoming a volunteer, advocating for mental health reform, becoming a member or making a donation to assist mental health support programs. Visit www.namiacm.org to link to all support meetings and get the latest mental health information for Atlantic and Cape May counties or call 609-741-5125 for more information.



About NAMI Atlantic/Cape May

NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, a non-profit affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, provides education, advocacy and support for those who suffer from mental health conditions and for families or friends who are challenged by the disabling effect mental illness may have on their loved one. Mental health conditions may often be a co-occurring disorder with substance abuse disorders.



Chris Florentz

