Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Self-Isolation Choir Press Release

Receive press releases from The Self-Isolation Choir: By Email RSS Feeds: Self-Isolation Choir to Premiere RSCM Music Sunday Anthem

The Self-Isolation Choir will partner with The Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) to perform the world premiere of its 2021 Music Sunday anthem on 6 June 2021 and is inviting everyone to join in the celebrations.

Dorset, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --(



The Self-Isolation Choir has been going from strength to strength in recent months, and this exciting endeavour with RSCM is the most recent in a series of high profile successes, including its recent, star-studded All Things Bright and Virtual concert directed by Ralph Allwood MBE (i); being selected as one of Dame Louise Casey’s Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 (ii); and the release of its first single, Allegri’s Miserere, directed by Nigel Short (iii). The Choir will also soon record a performance for Her Majesty The Queen in memory of Prince Philip (iv).



Hugh Morris, the RSCM’s Director, will direct The Self-Isolation Choir’s learning of the Music Sunday anthem via live sessions starting on 10 May, with backing tracks provided by the St. Martin’s Voices from the church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London. Singers will record their parts individually at home by 21 May so the vocal recordings can be combined in the studio, ready for the world premiere performance of God Of All Creation on 6 June for Music Sunday.



The Choir’s performance of the anthem will then be streamed live across the UK and beyond that afternoon, at the Big Music Sunday Service broadcast from Lichfield Cathedral.



The RSCM have invited churches to learn the anthem and perform it alongside The Self-Isolation Choir. However, absolutely anybody can also sign up for this project directly with The Self-Isolation Choir and have the opportunity to be part of this exciting world premiere. Further information about this project and how to take part is available on The Self-Isolation Choir’s website at: https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/sing-for-music-sunday.



(i) The Self Isolation Choir presents: All Things Bright and Virtual (2021) YouTube video, added by The Self-Isolation Choir (Online). Available at https://youtu.be/VqKY6RIqg7I



(ii) Desert Island Discs: Dame Louise Casey, crossbench peer (2021) BBC Radio 4, 19 March (Online). Available at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000t4k3 (from 32m 45s)



(iii) The Self-Isolation Choir (2021) Allegri's Miserere (Download). Available at https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/store/p/miserere-the-self-isolation-choir



(iv) The Self-Isolation Choir (2021) Eternal Father, Strong to Save in memory of HRH Prince Philip (Online). Available at https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/prince-philip



Notes to editors:



1. Music Sunday is an annual event hosted by the RSCM to celebrate the role of music and musicians in Christian worship and church life. Further Information is available on the RSCM’s website at: https://www.rscm.org.uk/music-sunday-2021.



2. The Self-Isolation Choir’s Sing for Music Sunday course costs £15, which includes the score, backing tracks, teaching sessions, sound engineers, and concert performance.



3. The Self-Isolation Choir is providing its services to the RSCM free of charge, although donations are welcome and any net proceeds after card-processing costs and sound engineering fees will go to the RSCM.



4. The Self-Isolation Choir (SIC) was founded in March 2020 as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic, aiming to provide comfort and support to people worldwide who were feeling disconnected from family, friends and society by bringing them together to sing glorious choral works. SIC has since attracted more than 10,000 international singers and received special commendation in the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Inspiration Award 2020.



5. Further information about SIC’s current, future and previous projects is available at www.theselfisolationchoir.com.



6. All media queries should be directed to The Self-Isolation Choir’s Communications Manager at communications@theselfisolationchoir.com. Follow The Self-Isolation Choir on social media: The Self-Isolation Choir on YouTube | @IsolationChoir on Twitter | @SelfIsolationChoir on Facebook | selfisolationchoir on Instagram. Dorset, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Self-Isolation Choir is honoured to partner with The Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) to perform the world premiere of its 2021 Music Sunday anthem, God Of All Creation by Chris Totney.The Self-Isolation Choir has been going from strength to strength in recent months, and this exciting endeavour with RSCM is the most recent in a series of high profile successes, including its recent, star-studded All Things Bright and Virtual concert directed by Ralph Allwood MBE (i); being selected as one of Dame Louise Casey’s Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 (ii); and the release of its first single, Allegri’s Miserere, directed by Nigel Short (iii). The Choir will also soon record a performance for Her Majesty The Queen in memory of Prince Philip (iv).Hugh Morris, the RSCM’s Director, will direct The Self-Isolation Choir’s learning of the Music Sunday anthem via live sessions starting on 10 May, with backing tracks provided by the St. Martin’s Voices from the church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London. Singers will record their parts individually at home by 21 May so the vocal recordings can be combined in the studio, ready for the world premiere performance of God Of All Creation on 6 June for Music Sunday.The Choir’s performance of the anthem will then be streamed live across the UK and beyond that afternoon, at the Big Music Sunday Service broadcast from Lichfield Cathedral.The RSCM have invited churches to learn the anthem and perform it alongside The Self-Isolation Choir. However, absolutely anybody can also sign up for this project directly with The Self-Isolation Choir and have the opportunity to be part of this exciting world premiere. Further information about this project and how to take part is available on The Self-Isolation Choir’s website at: https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/sing-for-music-sunday.(i) The Self Isolation Choir presents: All Things Bright and Virtual (2021) YouTube video, added by The Self-Isolation Choir (Online). Available at https://youtu.be/VqKY6RIqg7I(ii) Desert Island Discs: Dame Louise Casey, crossbench peer (2021) BBC Radio 4, 19 March (Online). Available at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000t4k3 (from 32m 45s)(iii) The Self-Isolation Choir (2021) Allegri's Miserere (Download). Available at https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/store/p/miserere-the-self-isolation-choir(iv) The Self-Isolation Choir (2021) Eternal Father, Strong to Save in memory of HRH Prince Philip (Online). Available at https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/prince-philipNotes to editors:1. Music Sunday is an annual event hosted by the RSCM to celebrate the role of music and musicians in Christian worship and church life. Further Information is available on the RSCM’s website at: https://www.rscm.org.uk/music-sunday-2021.2. The Self-Isolation Choir’s Sing for Music Sunday course costs £15, which includes the score, backing tracks, teaching sessions, sound engineers, and concert performance.3. The Self-Isolation Choir is providing its services to the RSCM free of charge, although donations are welcome and any net proceeds after card-processing costs and sound engineering fees will go to the RSCM.4. The Self-Isolation Choir (SIC) was founded in March 2020 as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic, aiming to provide comfort and support to people worldwide who were feeling disconnected from family, friends and society by bringing them together to sing glorious choral works. SIC has since attracted more than 10,000 international singers and received special commendation in the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Inspiration Award 2020.5. Further information about SIC’s current, future and previous projects is available at www.theselfisolationchoir.com.6. All media queries should be directed to The Self-Isolation Choir’s Communications Manager at communications@theselfisolationchoir.com. Follow The Self-Isolation Choir on social media: The Self-Isolation Choir on YouTube | @IsolationChoir on Twitter | @SelfIsolationChoir on Facebook | selfisolationchoir on Instagram. Contact Information The Self-Isolation Choir

Nikki Chilton

We do not have an organisation telephone number.



https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/

Please email only. We do not have an organisation telephone number.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Self-Isolation Choir Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend