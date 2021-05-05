Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "BRACE: Two in One & The Zim-Zo Disease" by John Elias Dzekedzeke

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "BRACE: Two in One & The Zim-Zo Disease" by John Elias Dzekedzeke.

Oxford, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --(



Two in One...

Christine and Christina are identical twins. Christine is quiet, polite, generous, well-behaved, God fearing and loving. Christina is loud, rude, selfish, unruly and non-loving. Christina uses Christine’s identity to do wrong. Christina steals money from Douglas a good Samaritan who assisted her when she was in deep pain, stranded and failing to walk. Christina is wanted for forgery by the police and because of her continuous, selfish actions, Christine is knocked down by a car. Vengeance is in the mind of the driver.



The Zim-Zo Disease...



Chaos reigned in the Jazaditti country. No one had an answer to the deadly disease. Hospitals could not cope up with the number of people dead or dying. A twenty-minute car journey was taking one and half hours to two hours because of traffic congestion.



Faith, hope and love was dwindling in some of the people. The government announces that anyone with a solution to the deadly disease would be given a reward. Three citizens decide to meet the President and some of his ministers to chew on the bone together.



This book will reveal a lethal weapon – the name Jesus.



"BRACE: Two in One & The Zim-Zo Disease" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 200 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940543

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.2 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08MBGKVLM

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BRACE

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

John Elias Dzekedzeke’s professional background is Science. He holds a Science teaching degree which he acquired in Cuba and has been teaching for twenty-four years.

John played competitive football in Africa and has coached at secondary school level as well as club level. He also writes poetry and has some of his poetry published in books such as The International Who’s Who in Poetry and A Surrender To The Moon.



John is married to Sarah and are blessed with two children and currently reside in the United Kingdom.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About BRACE: Two in One & The Zim-Zo Disease: The book consists of two stories and in reading it, laughter, tears, meditation may be your portion. As human beings sometimes confusion, anxiety, lack of knowledge, being directionless can occur.Two in One...Christine and Christina are identical twins. Christine is quiet, polite, generous, well-behaved, God fearing and loving. Christina is loud, rude, selfish, unruly and non-loving. Christina uses Christine’s identity to do wrong. Christina steals money from Douglas a good Samaritan who assisted her when she was in deep pain, stranded and failing to walk. Christina is wanted for forgery by the police and because of her continuous, selfish actions, Christine is knocked down by a car. Vengeance is in the mind of the driver.The Zim-Zo Disease...Chaos reigned in the Jazaditti country. No one had an answer to the deadly disease. Hospitals could not cope up with the number of people dead or dying. A twenty-minute car journey was taking one and half hours to two hours because of traffic congestion.Faith, hope and love was dwindling in some of the people. The government announces that anyone with a solution to the deadly disease would be given a reward. Three citizens decide to meet the President and some of his ministers to chew on the bone together.This book will reveal a lethal weapon – the name Jesus."BRACE: Two in One & The Zim-Zo Disease" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 200 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940543Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.2 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08MBGKVLMAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/BRACEPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorJohn Elias Dzekedzeke’s professional background is Science. He holds a Science teaching degree which he acquired in Cuba and has been teaching for twenty-four years.John played competitive football in Africa and has coached at secondary school level as well as club level. He also writes poetry and has some of his poetry published in books such as The International Who’s Who in Poetry and A Surrender To The Moon.John is married to Sarah and are blessed with two children and currently reside in the United Kingdom.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend