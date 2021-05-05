Press Releases USA Fibroids Centers Press Release

Receive press releases from USA Fibroids Centers: By Email RSS Feeds: USA Fibroid Centers Holds Instagram Chat “Talk About U” About Fibroids and Fertility

Northbrook, IL, May 05, 2021 --(



Fibroids and fertility will be the topic discussed on the live chat that features fibroid survivors Film Producer Erica Taylor, Celebrity Makeup Artist Kym Lee, and USA Fibroid Center physicians Aaron Shiloh, M.D. and Jacob White, M.D.



The chat givers women an opportunity to discuss concerns around uterine fibroids and their ability to get pregnant. Medical experts will explain how fibroid treatments – such as uterine fibroid embolism, myomectomy, and hysterectomy – can impact fertility, and what questions women should ask their health providers.



The "Talk About U" Live Chat is part of a larger campaign that encourages women to share their uterine fibroid experiences by recording a virtual interview. The aim is to encourage more women to discuss fibroids and eliminate the taboo around talking about menstruation and that dealing with fibroids is normal. Women can share their stories virtually using their phones, tablets, or computers. Participants answer a series of questions and have the option to respond in audio, video, or text. The testimonials are posted on social media to encourage other women to join the conversation around fibroids.



"We are excited to offer women a social platform that helps them share their stories and serve as a source of motivation and hope for others facing the same challenge,” said USA Fibroid Centers’ Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. "Uterine fibroids is one of the least discussed chronic health challenges that women face, yet it is a condition that affects an estimated 70 to 80 percent of women."



For more information or to register for the free event, visit Talk About U live discussion at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/news-center/. Information about treatment options and fibroids can be found at www.usafibroidcenters.com. Northbrook, IL, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- USA Fibroid Centers Instagram Live Chat series, "Talk About U" will be broadcast on their Instagram page on Wednesday, May 5, at 6 pm [CST]. "Talk About U" – the U meaning uterus - is a new initiative for women to share their stories and discuss fibroids to help create public awareness of this disease that affects millions of women each year.Fibroids and fertility will be the topic discussed on the live chat that features fibroid survivors Film Producer Erica Taylor, Celebrity Makeup Artist Kym Lee, and USA Fibroid Center physicians Aaron Shiloh, M.D. and Jacob White, M.D.The chat givers women an opportunity to discuss concerns around uterine fibroids and their ability to get pregnant. Medical experts will explain how fibroid treatments – such as uterine fibroid embolism, myomectomy, and hysterectomy – can impact fertility, and what questions women should ask their health providers.The "Talk About U" Live Chat is part of a larger campaign that encourages women to share their uterine fibroid experiences by recording a virtual interview. The aim is to encourage more women to discuss fibroids and eliminate the taboo around talking about menstruation and that dealing with fibroids is normal. Women can share their stories virtually using their phones, tablets, or computers. Participants answer a series of questions and have the option to respond in audio, video, or text. The testimonials are posted on social media to encourage other women to join the conversation around fibroids."We are excited to offer women a social platform that helps them share their stories and serve as a source of motivation and hope for others facing the same challenge,” said USA Fibroid Centers’ Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. "Uterine fibroids is one of the least discussed chronic health challenges that women face, yet it is a condition that affects an estimated 70 to 80 percent of women."For more information or to register for the free event, visit Talk About U live discussion at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/news-center/. Information about treatment options and fibroids can be found at www.usafibroidcenters.com. Contact Information USA Fibroids Centers

Susan Swartz

224-433-3291



www.usafibroidcenters.com/

Press@usafibroidcenters.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from USA Fibroids Centers