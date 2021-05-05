Lumedia Musicworks Celebrates Record Year Amid Pandemic

Press Releases Lumedia Musicworks Press Release

Lumedia raised nearly $45,000 in 2020 and the first few days of 2021. It also recorded its largest single attendance with more than 400 registered tickets sold for the cowboys-and-poetry-themed “Welcome the West,” which debuted in November 2020 and received two encore showings because the multimedia concert event filmed in Stephenville, Texas, and Celina, Texas, proved so popular.



Corporate donations and grants from Texas organizations such as Frisco Arts and The Arts Community Alliance helped, said Julianna Emanski, Lumedia's artistic director. However, more than $27,000 received from individuals worldwide made the biggest impact. That's especially true of those in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.



To thank the public, Lumedia lowered ticket prices from $12 each to $10 each for the rest of the season. Student tickets continue to be offered at no charge. For more information, go to https://www.lumediamusicworks.com.



"We are growing," Emanski said. "We will be back performing live soon."



Stephanie Patrick

214-422-0570



https://lumediamusicworks.com



