Enlit Africa to Return in June with Focus on 5Ds as Industry Prepares for Energy Transition

The longstanding energy platform, Enlit Africa, will return in June this year and gather all role players to discuss and do deals.

Cape Town, South Africa, May 06, 2021 --(



The opening session will feature local and global experts unpacking how the evolution of the power and energy sector globally will also affect local supply and opportunities, focusing on technology, policy and funding. Among the local experts is South African Minister of Mineral and Energy Resources Gwede Mantashe who will be providing the opening address for the event.



Same inspiration, different look

Enlit Africa, taking place from 8 to 10 June, is the new brand for the Cape-town based African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition, which for more than 20 years has been the flagship power and energy show for the continent’s energy sector. The event had two very successful, interactive digital editions last year and rebranded in November 2020.



“With Enlit Africa we continue our decades-long, proud partnership with the sector, offering the same inspiration, commitment, value and support,” says Chanelle Hingston, Group Director, Power & Energy for Clarion Events Africa, the multi-award-winning organisers of Enlit Africa.



“Over the three days, we will examine the energy transition and the various ways in which new energy imperatives will impact existing and future infrastructure. And as always, you can expect the best content and connections from us. We are excited to give all our participants front row seats to our highly topical webinars, roundtables and tech showcases, presented by industry professionals and world leading suppliers.”



She continues: “We have made sure to highlight the most exciting sector developments around the continent which include direct access to case studies on Nigeria’s metering infrastructure and how progress has been made in reducing non-technical losses. We will be discussing the ever-important role of finance in the climate adaptation challenges facing African utilities and how the energy transition will be enabled through technology, strategy and a coordinated effort across countries and continents.”



Interactive, curated programme

The Enlit Africa CPD-accredited programme will furthermore look at the crucial role of cities in the energy future, the role of hydrogen in Africa, and strategies for planning and implementing smart grids.



“We look forward to welcoming back the thousands of participants that have made the show a success over the years,” Hingston adds. “Over the three days in June we have a carefully curated, relevant and world-class programme, developed in close consultation with the industry, and our exceptional speakers and suppliers will be available live online to provide support and answer questions about Africa’s energy future. Enlit Africa will be more interactive than ever before!”



All content will also be available on demand following the event.



Industry support

Eskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2021 is no different.



Global and local top technology and services suppliers to the industry, including Siemens, GE, Toshiba, Actom, Conlog and Landis+Gyr, are returning as platinum sponsors at Enlit Africa. Other industry supporters are Akilea, Huawei, Nyamezela Group and Ntiyiso Consulting.



ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication while the Enel Foundation is back as the knowledge partner.



Worldwide series

Enlit Africa forms part of a worldwide series of events focused on power, energy and utilities that have rebranded and are now under one unified brand, including partner events Enlit Europe, Enlit Asia and Enlit Australia. The Enlit series is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group’s Clarion Energy Series, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the group’s largest portfolios.



Clarion Events Africa is a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.



Enlit Africa dates and venues:

Digital Event | 8 - 10 June 2021

Next live, in-person conference and exhibition: 7 – 9 June 2022

Annemarie Roodbol

0217003500



https://www.enlit-africa.com/



