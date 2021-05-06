NEPA Inclusive Opens Berks County Office

Frank Bartoli, President/CEO Reading, PA, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NEPA Inclusive, a leader in helping people with disabilities live inclusive lives, has opened a regional office in Reading, PA, and is now providing services in Berks, Montgomery and Schuylkill Counties. “We are thrilled to provide our unique set of services that are designed to empower people with disabilities to determine their own lives,” according to Frank Bartoli, Founder and CEO of NEPA Inclusive. NEPA Inclusive provides supported employment, job finding, job coaching, and community-based services, including day supports, companion services, and supported living services to people who are registered with the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Counties’ office of Intellectual Disabilities Program. “We use these services with one goal in mind, to design the supports around what the person with a disability wants their life to be like; we help them achieve their goals,” according to Bartoli.NEPA inclusive is a 2001 Top 5 Best of the Best Non-Profit Agencies in Luzerne County. For more information, check out their website at www.nepainclusive.org or call 570-947-6372.NEPA Inclusive is a 501c3 charitable organization registered with the State of PA and serves Northeastern PA, Lehigh Valley, and Berks County regions.Pictured L to RMark Gane, Director of ProgramsDonna Forrester, Regional Program SupervisorCarol Rothrock, Program SupervisorFrank Bartoli, President/CEO