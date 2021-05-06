FreightFriend and MercuryGate Expand Partnership with Upgraded Integration and Digital Execution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FreightFriend Press Release

Chicago, IL, May 06, 2021 --(



“Flexibility within the supply chain and transportation network has become more crucial than ever in today’s current environment that continues to be marked by uncertain conditions,” said Jeffrey Varon, MercuryGate Chief Strategy Officer. “Our expanded partnership with FreightFriend enables our customers to extend the functionality of the TMS with the added benefits of finding capacity based on real-time data.”



In today’s tight capacity market, the speed of finding and securing the right capacity are essential to success. When compounded by supply chain disruptions and ever-changing consumer shopping habits, transportation costs and tendering flexibility become even more important.



With the expanded integration, MercuryGate users can instantly leverage FreightFriend’s Capacity Guru dynamic routing guide to waterfall, blast, or manually tender freight.



“Capacity cannot be counted on from the bid and routing guide process,” said Noam Frankel, FreightFriend Founder and CEO. “That’s why we’re excited to bring Capacity Guru to MercuryGate customers and provide shippers a dynamic routing guide that continuously updates based on real time data and experience and seamlessly flows from contract to spot with a flexible tendering process.”



Users can also click directly into Freight Guru from a carrier profile on MercuryGate to see matching freight displayed within the TMS or auto-communicate ranked loads to partners.



The integration makes carrier engagement easy - carriers can select quote, book-it-now, or see load details, which flows directly into MercuryGate’s carrier portal. Each carrier interaction helps inform results for each company using the FreightFriend platform, which continuously learns from their behavior to more accurately predict capacity and freight.



“By expanding and improving on our original partnership, we hope MercuryGate customers will be able to engage with more quality asset carriers and build relationships more efficiently and effectively,” said Frankel.



To learn more about FreightFriend, please visit FreightFriend.com.



About FreightFriend: FreightFriend is a cloud-based, AI-powered truckload procurement solution that helps shippers and brokers find the right capacity and match it to the right freight. The software solutions include a carrier relationship management (CRM) platform, the Capacity Guru dynamic routing guide, and Freight Guru intelligent freight matching. Follow FreightFriend on LinkedIn for the latest updates and industry coverage.



