Loveforce International Releases Songs About Mothers and Heaven

On Friday, May 7, Loveforce International will release new digital singles about mothers and heaven and give away a family oriented book in honor of International Mother's Day.

Billy Ray Charles’ “Grandma Lula” is a song about Billy’s grandmother who was the matriarch of his family. She was known for giving out sage advice. The song is filled with the maxims she used to apply to various family situations.



Autumn Leaves new single “Heaven from Here,” is about someone who is admiring the beauty of nature. As they are looking at trees and the sky the colors come to life in a vibrant way they hadn’t noticed before. The protagonist is so move that they feel they can almost see heaven.



The book being given away is the e-book version of True Stories of Inspiration and General Interest by author The Prophet of Life. Both the English and Spanish (Verdaderas Historias de Inspiracion e Interes General) versions are being given away. The book consists of inspirational short stories and poems.



“The digital singles debuting and the book being given away are all family oriented this week, in honor of International Mother’s Day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “My mother, for one, wouldn’t have it any other way,” he continued.



The e-book will be given away on Amazon worldwide, exclusively on Friday, May 7 only. The digital singles will be distributed to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, KKBox, Soundtrack by Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Boom play, Ten Cent, Tik Tock, Media Net, Napster, Tidal, Touch Tones, Snapchat, and Net Ease.



