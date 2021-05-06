Birkenstock & More Announces 15th Anniversary

Press Releases Laurie's Shoes Press Release

Birkenstock & More is located at 12350 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur, and Laurie's Shoes and Shoe Roads Productions are headquartered at 9916 Manchester Rd. in Glendale. For more information, call (314) 434-4430. St. Louis, MO, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Birkenstock & More, a fourth-generation family owned and operated footwear store, recently celebrated its 15th year in business. Founded in 2006, Birkenstock & More is the sister company of Laurie’s Shoes and Shoe Roads Productions.Birkenstock & More features a wide variety of styles, widths, and sizes of its namesake brand. Birkenstock footwear is made in Germany, selling worldwide for more than 240 years. The shoes provide a patented comfort footbed and contoured arch support design in hiking, walking, climbing, and casual footwear. In the early 1960s, the company created a sandal with a flexible arch support made from cork, a material that previously was never considered in the footwear industry.Sister company Laurie’s Shoes, which was founded in 1951, is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary. The store carries 150 shoe brands plus fashionable accessories in addition to a sweeping online presence that serves customers located throughout the U.S. with free delivery.Established in 2002, sister company Shoe Roads Productions is a traveling shoe show division serving eight Midwestern states. The company brings a large selection of footwear directly to medical professionals at hospitals, providing time-saving on-site shoe shopping at 145 hospitals. A portion of all in person and virtual shoe sales by medical employees and their families serve as a year-round fundraiser for hospital auxiliaries.“As we focus on the future, we remember our history and the role it has played in getting us where we are today,” said Birkenstock & More president Mark Waldman. “We are proud of this achievement – which we attribute to our entire team’s dedication plus our commitment to quality footwear – and look forward to serving our customers for many years to come.”Birkenstock & More is located at 12350 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur, and Laurie's Shoes and Shoe Roads Productions are headquartered at 9916 Manchester Rd. in Glendale. For more information, call (314) 434-4430. Contact Information Laurie's Shoes

Rochelle Brandvein

314-961-1642



www.lauriesshoes.com



