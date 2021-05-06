Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

ThrottleNet Offers Free Cybersecurity Training for St. Louis Area Businesses

"Our goal is to inform local companies about the many ways a cybercriminal can infiltrate their system and provide them with action steps, from highly trained experts, to avoid it from happening.” - George Rosenthal

St. Louis, MO, May 06, 2021 --(



ThrottleNet is offering a no-charge training seminar to all qualifying St. Louis metro area businesses. The company must have 10 employees or more. The training can be done in-person or virtually. Lunch can be provided. There is no obligation. Companies can sign-up online on the form at the ThrottleNet website, www.throttlenet.com.



“These ransomware attacks are occurring more frequently and are not only costly but also devastating to a company’s reputation,” said George Rosenthal, president of ThrottleNet.



“Just in the last few days we learned about an attack at the Illinois Attorney General’s office and one at Scripps Health in San Diego, one that caused them to physically reroute patient care and remove their patient portal. The cyber pirates are getting more sophisticated and there is no end in sight,” Rosenthal said.



According to Rosenthal, when a ransomware attack occurs key customer and corporate information can be stolen or compromised, and the ransom or costs to pay a cyber pirate to avoid release of the data can run into the tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Even if you pay them off a company needs to patch the leaks, and spend the time, finances and resources to analyze how the breach occurred.”



Rosenthal points out most of these attacks are caused unknowingly by an employee, unaware they are opening the door to a potential intrusion. “It’s happening to not only large corporations but small businesses as well. That’s why training with not only management but the entire team is crucial. "Our goal is to inform local companies about the many ways a cybercriminal can infiltrate their system and provide them with action steps, from highly trained experts, to avoid it from happening.”



About ThrottleNet, Inc.

George Rosenthal

314-820-0383



throttlenet.com



