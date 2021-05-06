EligibilityAdvocates – New Patient Eligibility Service Powered by HealthWare Systems

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthWare Systems Press Release

Elgin, IL, May 06, 2021 --(



EligibilityAdvocates’ on-site patient eligibility and enrollment service helps self-pay and uninsured patients find and obtain health coverage and/or financial assistance. On-site patient advocates and technology facilitate real-time coverage detection, eligible program screening, and timely account appropriation.



EligibilityAdvocates provides expanded coverage hours and ED staffing and its patient advocates utilize tablets/laptops equipped with the company’s proprietary software AdvocatorAI, a comprehensive screening tool that identifies existing coverage or alternative funding sources for patients’ medical bills while supporting patient advocacy through financial counseling and assistance.



The new company also offers an off-site out-of-state Medicaid service that operates as a performance-based extension of its clients’ revenue cycle teams. EligibilityAdvocates is experienced in all 50 states’ Medicaid programs and handles all aspects of out-of-state Medicaid enrollment, billing, and follow-up so that hospitals don’t miss out on this substantial form of reimbursement.



EligibilityAdvocates reduces health organizations’ uncompensated care and account cycle time, increases self-pay conversions, and provides transparency of account status at all times through customizable dashboards, reports, and alerts.



“HealthWare Systems has always believed in creating patient-first technology and developing solutions that improve the financial outlook for all stakeholders in a health system – including patients, providers, healthcare facilities, and the entire community,” stated Steve Gruner, CEO and Founder of HealthWare Systems. “EligibilityAdvocates has created the perfect opportunity to leverage the power of our ActiveWARE products to drastically reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs and hospitals’ uncompensated care.”



“I am proud of the EligibilityAdvocates team who have already proven their ability to rise above unprecedented challenges during the pandemic as well as their selfless dedication to patient support, especially during this time when patients and their families need it most,” said Gruner.



Jeff Woody, Chief Revenue Officer at EligibilityAdvocates, agrees and said he looks forward to sharing the inspiring stories of how EligibilityAdvocates’ patient advocates go above and beyond for those they serve:



“At EligibilityAdvocates, our motto is ‘Impacting Communities, One Patient at a Time.’ Our patient advocates are truly committed to making a difference in the life of each patient they assist, and they are able to maximize their patient advocacy with the help of HealthWare’s state-of-the-art technology that allows them to more accurately and efficiently serve patients and deliver results.”



To learn more about the patient eligibility service and out-of-state Medicaid billing company, visit www.eligibilityadvocates.com where you will find further details about EligibilityAdvocates’ services, patient resources, and an educational blog covering patient advocacy and out-of-state Medicaid issues.



About HealthWare Systems:

HealthWare Systems is a leading provider of fully integrated, customizable workflow solutions and Revenue Cycle Management software. We specialize in applying robotic process automation (RPA) to healthcare processes to improve both the patient experience and the revenue cycle. Our ActiveWARE suite of products manages pre-arrival, financial assistance, early out, collections, denial management, claims follow-up, and more, and is proven to maximize productivity and profitability so that healthcare teams have more time and resources to spend on quality care.



About EligibilityAdvocates:

EligibilityAdvocates’ patient eligibility and enrollment service utilizes technology proficiencies to enable our patient advocates to optimize one-on-one interaction with self-pay/uninsured patients to reduce uncompensated care. We provide real-time coverage verification, a comprehensive screening tool (AdvocatorAI), and expanded on-site coverage hours. We also offer an experienced off-site team to handle your out-of-state Medicaid enrollment, billing, and follow-up. Our complementary goals of promoting patient advocacy and improving your revenue cycle go hand-in-hand as we strive to create a healthier financial environment for your entire community. Elgin, IL, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HealthWare Systems has partnered with a new company, EligibilityAdvocates, which offers patient eligibility and out-of-state Medicaid billing services. Our complementary goals of promoting patient advocacy and improving your revenue cycle go hand-in-hand as we strive to create a healthier financial environment for your entire community.

Stephanie Salmich

847-649-5100



https://healthwaresystems.com/

2205 Point Boulevard

Suite 160

Elgin, IL 60123



