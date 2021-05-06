Delsea Regional Turns to Transfinder

Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Franklinville, NY, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Delsea Regional School District has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.Maureen Smashey, Delsea Regional transportation supervisor, said the district had a previous routing product for 15 years when it decided to turn to Transfinder.“My driving factor was that it communicates with our Student Information System (SIS) and Transfinder’s maps – I know exactly where each house is, what side of the road it is,” Smashey said. “Routefinder PLUS is going to make it so much easier for my special education runs. And my mileage will be absolutely accurate.”Delsea Regional has 120 routes, transporting 3,200 students to 30 schools within three school districts.Smashey said PLUS will also be helpful when submitting required state reports such as the District Report of Transported Resident Students (DRTRS).Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said Routefinder PLUS was created with districts like Delsea Regional in mind.“Transfinder was built based on feedback from clients like Delsea Regional,” Civitella said. “Small districts will benefit from having this powerful tool that once may have been only available and affordable to the largest of school districts. Because it is highly customizable, districts can tailor their experience to their individual needs. We are so happy to have Delsea Region become part of the Transfinder family.”About TransfinderFounded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Contact Information Transfinder Corporation

Rick D'Errico

518.723.8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



