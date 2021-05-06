National Medicare Broker Directory Aids Seniors Seeking Local Advisors

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has added enhanced information to assist seniors looking for Medicare insurance information and local professionals available to answer questions.

"Medicare ain't simple and honestly it's getting more complex rather than simpler," declares Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "Afternoon television today blankets consumers with ads for Medicare plan options and different medications many of which are for seniors on Medicare."



To assist consumers seeking information and options, the Association has enhanced visibility for the organization's online directory listing Medicare brokers for all 50 states.



"Most consumers come into Medicare from employer-sponsored plans where someone else did much of the research,” Slome notes. “Choices were narrowed down to just a few options and often only one insurance company. Now seniors have 10 or more options and we wanted to provide consumers with questions to ask and tips to aid in their decision-making.”



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance offers the only independent, third party resource specifically listing Medicare brokers. Access is provided free and is completely private. "The competition for entities looking to be your Medicare resource is growing," Slome explains. "Our goal is connecting interested consumers with local professionals who can answer their questions and provide Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plan options."



