Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alumni Pierson Fode's "Man From Toronto" Sets 2022 Release Date

iPOP Alumni Pierson Fode’s newest film "Man From Toronto" will premiere in 2022.

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2021 --(



In the film, Pierson plays "The Man from Miami" alongside film stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco. The Man from Toronto is an action comedy that centers on a case of mistaken identity when follows the world’s deadliest assassin and “New York’s biggest screw-up” team up to save the day after running into each other in a rented Airbnb.



The feature is helmed by director Patrick Hughes, who also directed the critically acclaimed feature "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Robbie Fox developed the script based on a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Producing the film is also Blumenthal, along with Oscar-winner Steve Tisch and Escape Artists Todd Black. Bill Bannerman will serve as an executive producer on the project. Additional cast members include Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Liburd, Lela Loren, Alejandro De Hoyos, and Tomohisa Yamashita.



Pierson Fode began his rise to fame after attending iPOP!, the LA-based bi-annual talent event. His success continued with an acclaimed role on The Bold and the Beautiful that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations. Pierson has also starred in other hits like Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, Jessie, and Dynasty. He will next be seen in Reboot Camp.



Pierson is currently repped by Innovative, Strategic, Zero Gravity and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alumni Pierson Fode’s latest film "Man from Toronto" has set an official release date of January 14, 2022. The news comes after production was temporarily halted on the film due as a result of the industry shut down due to the pandemic.In the film, Pierson plays "The Man from Miami" alongside film stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco. The Man from Toronto is an action comedy that centers on a case of mistaken identity when follows the world’s deadliest assassin and “New York’s biggest screw-up” team up to save the day after running into each other in a rented Airbnb.The feature is helmed by director Patrick Hughes, who also directed the critically acclaimed feature "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Robbie Fox developed the script based on a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Producing the film is also Blumenthal, along with Oscar-winner Steve Tisch and Escape Artists Todd Black. Bill Bannerman will serve as an executive producer on the project. Additional cast members include Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Liburd, Lela Loren, Alejandro De Hoyos, and Tomohisa Yamashita.Pierson Fode began his rise to fame after attending iPOP!, the LA-based bi-annual talent event. His success continued with an acclaimed role on The Bold and the Beautiful that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations. Pierson has also starred in other hits like Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, Jessie, and Dynasty. He will next be seen in Reboot Camp.Pierson is currently repped by Innovative, Strategic, Zero Gravity and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



www.ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA