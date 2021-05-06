Longtime Delaware Valley News Anchor Coming to Pop Radio 77

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Joe Cutter is bringing over 47 years of experience to local station.

Franklinville, NJ, May 06, 2021 --



Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering music, talk, and more throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live radio personalities such as Joe Cutter, Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music and talk from 6AM to Midnight. Weekends offer The Way Back Weekend, dedicated to playing the Lost Hits of the 60s, 70s, & 80s; and Community Interest Programming, dedicated to the topics that interest our listeners. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com.



"I like the fact that this is all new," says Joe Cutter. "We are putting together a team of highly skilled radio pros at Pop Radio 77, with deep and diverse experience from stations all over the globe. I also love that I get to remain in South Jersey. One of the things that I like about South Jersey, in particular, is the diversity of people and places. You can go to a mall, or Atlantic City, or a farm, and you are still an easy drive back home."



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content. Joe Cutter is a familiar and beloved voice to those in the South Jersey region and Pop Radio 77 is excited to have him join the team so that they can better connect with our community.



