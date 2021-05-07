Scott Cramer Releases "Free Ride" with a Gospel Twist

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AOK Promotion and Production Press Release

Edgar Winters' Band classic re-released by top Christian artist.

Scott Cramer Bio

Sometimes the road traveled, in search of a destination, can be filled with pitfalls, trials and tribulation. But traveling through a valley is typically required when one wants to truly appreciate the view from the mountain top.



Christian artist Scott Cramer knows the view from each of those locales. A musician who has performed onstage for most of his life, Cramer currently finds himself peering down from that mountain top, after signing his first record deal with AOK Records. But there was a long stretch spent in the valley to get there. During that part of his journey, Cramer spent a lot of time refusing what God had in store for him.



A quote from Scott Cramer himself: “I became born again in 1983, when I was 17-18 years old. I was one of those guys who was so full of myself all my life,” he recounted. “I knew the Lord was there but I ran from Him... I finally crawled back to the Lord one more time and cried out, ‘Enough’s enough.’” In 2001, Cramer went back to Christian music, performing with a band called Weathered Soul. That didn’t last, however, as the band disbanded following the loss of its bass player.



Then, one morning in October, God turned his life around. “That morning, after prayer, I had a desire to look up – as I had done hundreds of times before – some Nashville recording labels,” Cramer began. “On this occasion, I sent out only one email, to Adam Knight at AOK Records, a Christian label.” After learning that AOK Records was accepting submissions, Cramer submitted a short bio of himself to AOK Records President, Adam Knight, telling him of the many nights, performing on the road. Knight immediately emailed him back.



“I had spent my whole life trying to get a record deal. I had been to Nashville off and on throughout the years, cutting demos and trying to get my music heard. I couldn’t get anywhere. The world said I was too old for the industry when I turned 30, but God said ‘No, you’re right on time at 55.’” Knight says that Cramer brings far more than just his voice to the table. He has no doubt of the coming success for the Connersville native.



“Musicians in Nashville have heard a lot of voices and some amazing talent, so they don’t get their heads turned too often,” said Knight. “But they really enjoy being around Scott and hearing him perform.” Everything currently happening to Cramer has come at whirlwind speed, by anyone’s standard. But the man with the Joe Cocker-sounding voice says he doesn’t deserve any of the credit. Something he does know, is that he may still run at times. But now, God runs, step for step, alongside him.



For more information, check out

For Public Relations, contact Evie Knight/AOK Records (423)-335-0013 or aok.evie@yahoo.com

