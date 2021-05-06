Press Releases Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association Press Release

Receive press releases from Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association: By Email RSS Feeds: Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association Honors 100 Years of Leadership and Service

Historical Presentation Honoring More Than a Century of Volunteerism in the Local Sailing Community of Barnegat Bay

Toms River, NJ, May 06, 2021 --(



BBYRA organizes sailing races around Barnegat Bay and surrounding waters. They host a championship sailing series that attracts 150 racing sailboats each Saturday in the summer. The BBYRA was founded in 1914 and is steeped in local history. Some of the boats raced in BBYRA are unique to Barnegat Bay and New Jersey and are not sailed anywhere else in the world. Volunteers from area sailing organizations help organize, fund and manage the group. “The BBYRA makes competitive sailing possible on Barnegat Bay,” according to US Sailing board member Russell Lucas. “It’s regarded as a model organization for sailing associations around the U.S.”



Leadership for the non-profit group springs from 14 area clubs. “These men and women have served on the boards of their home clubs and bring leadership skills and sailing race management expertise to the bay,” says current BBYRA commodore Allan Terhune, Sr. BBYRA commodores rely heavily on their home clubs for both on-water support during races and behind-the-scenes planning and strategic advice during the off-season. “Attracting new racing sailors is part of the strategy to keep the organization going for another hundred years,” says Terhune.



The one-time historical presentation will look back to the founding BBYRA commodore John V. A. Cattus from Bay Head Yacht Club. The BBYRA commodore position is typically held for two years, but some commodores, such as Cattus, served for four years. Terhune says, “It’s a time and energy commitment that has benefited thousands of participants from New Jersey and surrounding states. We foster and support youth and adult competition not only in New Jersey but at the national and international level.”



Media Contact: Allan Terhune Sr., Commodore news@bbyra.org

Website: www.bbyra.org Toms River, NJ, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association (BBYRA) will present unique historical awards to area sailing club leadership at a ceremony at Toms River Yacht Club on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Custom flags denoting each BBYRA commodore who has served in the role will be presented to the member clubs’ current commodores, or chief executives, for display at clubs.BBYRA organizes sailing races around Barnegat Bay and surrounding waters. They host a championship sailing series that attracts 150 racing sailboats each Saturday in the summer. The BBYRA was founded in 1914 and is steeped in local history. Some of the boats raced in BBYRA are unique to Barnegat Bay and New Jersey and are not sailed anywhere else in the world. Volunteers from area sailing organizations help organize, fund and manage the group. “The BBYRA makes competitive sailing possible on Barnegat Bay,” according to US Sailing board member Russell Lucas. “It’s regarded as a model organization for sailing associations around the U.S.”Leadership for the non-profit group springs from 14 area clubs. “These men and women have served on the boards of their home clubs and bring leadership skills and sailing race management expertise to the bay,” says current BBYRA commodore Allan Terhune, Sr. BBYRA commodores rely heavily on their home clubs for both on-water support during races and behind-the-scenes planning and strategic advice during the off-season. “Attracting new racing sailors is part of the strategy to keep the organization going for another hundred years,” says Terhune.The one-time historical presentation will look back to the founding BBYRA commodore John V. A. Cattus from Bay Head Yacht Club. The BBYRA commodore position is typically held for two years, but some commodores, such as Cattus, served for four years. Terhune says, “It’s a time and energy commitment that has benefited thousands of participants from New Jersey and surrounding states. We foster and support youth and adult competition not only in New Jersey but at the national and international level.”Media Contact: Allan Terhune Sr., Commodore news@bbyra.orgWebsite: www.bbyra.org Contact Information Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association

Patricia Surdovel, Recording Secretary

732-974-6967



bbyra.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association