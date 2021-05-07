Velocity Press to Publish Record Label Start-Up Guide

Whether you want to start a record label, self-release your own music, or are just an avid music lover, "The Label Machine: How to Start, Run and Grow Your Own Independent Music Label" will give you information about the business of music.

You will learn all about the music industry business and how to navigate the tricky dos and don'ts. You will finally understand and take control of your music copyright and get to grips with the legalities involved. You will build your music business effortlessly, learning how to professionally market your music and artists - allowing you to reach thousands of fans. And essentially, you will learn how to create multiple label revenue streams to create an established record label.



It features a detailed breakdown of how every part of the industry works together, including copyright in the UK and US, record label set-up, record releases, and royalty collection. It also provides in-depth guides on marketing, covering; traditional PR, Facebook and Instagram advertising, Spotify playlisting, and fan growth. Includes templates for record label and management contracts, marketing and promotion schedules, press releases, and fan email automation.



Author Nick Sadler has experienced all aspects of artist and label management and has helped hundreds of artists and music entrepreneurs from all genres of music, start, run and grow their record label and music careers through The Label Machine online platform.



Nick Sadler: “With so many modern artists starting their own music labels, and with no book that covers this subject in detail, I wanted to write a practical guide that allows anyone to build their own successful music label to bring their music and talent to a worldwide audience.”



