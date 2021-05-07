Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Receive press releases from Mods4cars: By Email RSS Feeds: RemoteKEY Comfort Control by Mods4cars for Porsche Macan Available Soon

The RemoteKEY comfort module from the company Mods4cars will soon be available for the Porsche Macan. The retrofit module with its smart functions, provides for a greater ease of use. It enables, among other things, the trunk to be closed via the remote control and the interior button with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, NV, May 07, 2021 --(



Among other things, the RemoteKEY comfort control will allow the trunk to be closed via the remote control with One-Touch. With just a touch of a button, the trunk lid will automatically close. From manufacture, it is only possible to open the trunk with the remote control. The trunk can now also be closed via the interior button. Even while driving slowly or when the ignition is switched off.



In addition, the RemoteKEY will offer other useful features: It will be possible to open and close the windows and sunroof using the remote control. Mirrors can be folded in or out when locking and unlocking the vehicle. Additionally, the mirror lighting will be activated when unlocking the vehicle.



On vehicles with keyless entry, the trunk, windows and sunroof can be closed via the door handle. With Auto-mute function it can be set to automatically turn down the radio volume when the ignition is turned on. All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences.



The comfort control can be completely deactivated if required. A USB port attached to the RemoteKEY allows for configuration using the home PC/Mac. In addition, software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge, can be installed.



Since 2002 the company Mods4cars has been developing retrofit comfort and convertible top controls for all common vehicle brands. "The basic idea of our products is to make the operation of individual processes on the vehicle easier and more comfortable," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



Retrofit convertible top and comfort modules by Mods4cars are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. Porsche models 911 Carrera Cabriolet, Targa, Boxster and Cayman are also supported.



The RemoteKEY comfort gain for the Porsche Macan will be available from 299.00 Euro + tax.



A first teaser clip can be found here:

http://youtu.be/wWEUbuE_T0w



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



