Wine Industry Experts Discuss Sustainability in Viticulture, Advocate Towards Science-Based Approaches to Deliver Resilience and Enhance Quality


London, United Kingdom, May 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sustainable Wine Ltd. has confirmed its line-up of speakers and sessions for its free virtual conference, Sustainability in the Vineyard, June 22, 2021. The conference will focus on how sustainable viticulture is defined and how it’s best put into practice for people, planet and economic benefit.

Sessions are discussion-based and will focus on the key issues and the practical implementation of sustainability in viticulture.

It will feature some of the leading producers, distributors, importers, retailers and change makers across the wine industry including senior executives from WineGB, Château Léoube, Chêne Bleu, Vinescapes, Château Lafon-Rochet, Champagne Philipponnat, Systembolaget, Wines of Alentejo, Mirabeau Wine, Equalitas, BLB Vignobles and many others.

Timely topics will include: mitigating impacts in viticulture, adapting to current climate changes, regenerative agriculture, chemicals in the vineyard, soil health, vineyard labour practices, standards and certifications, how grape growers can increase sustainability and much more.

Sustainable Wine Founder Toby Webb remarked: “Talking about sustainability opens up a multitude of subject topics and key conversations with industry players which is crucial in bringing more sustainable and unsustainable practices to the forefront, in order to promote and support change in the industry.”

Learn more and register for free - https://sustainablewine.co.uk/sw-events/sustainability-science-and-the-vineyard/
Sustainable Wine Ltd
Julie Rothwell
+44 7464086139
sustainablewine.co.uk

