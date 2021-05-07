PATH’s Initiatives in Developing Next Generation Injectables Discussed at Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Darin Zehrung, Global Program Leader, Medical Devices and Health Technologies, PATH speaking at the upcoming Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2021.

Benchmarking against the latest research and development in industry is critical in minimizing risk and ensuring the best possible product for end users.



Find out more at Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast virtual conference in June, download brochure: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom5



Spotlight session on:



PATH’s Initiatives in Developing Next Generation Injectables – The Journey from Needle Free to Micro-Array Patches



- PATH’s overview of work on injectable device and vaccine innovations, and new Center of Excellence for Microarray Patch (microneedle) technology

- Value proposition and cost modelling of alternatives to traditional PFS

- Clinical data to demonstrate efficacy of novel vaccine delivery devices

- Engineering challenges and opportunities ahead



Darin Zehrung, Global Program Leader, Medical Devices and Health Technologies, PATH



Background on conference speaker:



Darin Zehrung, MBA, leads PATH’s Medical Devices and Health Technologies Program. Mr. Zehrung also serves on the leadership team for PATH’s Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access and serves as co-chair of the World Health Organization’s Immunization Practices Advisory Committee Delivery Technologies Working Group.



Mr. Zehrung previously led PATH’s portfolio in vaccine and pharmaceutical delivery technologies, helping position PATH as a globally recognized expert in delivery and packaging technologies for vaccines and essential medicines. He also led the work to establish a Center of Excellence at PATH for microarray patches and serves as the director.



Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom5



Delegate rate $499 applies to pharma and biotech companies only



Proudly Sponsored by Almac, Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality Materials



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom5



