YKioskHotel Software Integrated with Colibri Software

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software can integrate with various PMS software for hotels.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 07, 2021



This is another integration of the self-checkin kiosks and PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software with a PMS (property management software), that is, software that allows the management of frontoffice resources such as reservations, guest check-in and check-out, room assignment, room rate management and billing.



There are several functionalities of the YKioskHotel software in integration with the Colibri software:



- Possibility to pre check-in online;

- Changing the data for a reservation, including the number of guests. This is possible by recalculating totals, taking into account the rates applied to each guest and the maximum number of guests (also considering the typology of the room/accommodation booked);

- Payment of reservations by credit card (online) or by ATM terminal, physically, at the kiosk;

- Provision of room access codes.



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ self-checkin systems for kiosks allow, and through integration with the Calibri system, an automated and fast reception. The goal is to guide guests through a secure and simple-to-use check-in — from payment to filling in registration data and issuing room keys.



The integration of self-service kiosk software for hotels with PMS software brings several advantages, such as:



- Reduced time and costs required to manage the systems;

- Improved communication between guests and hotels;

- Automation of the daily operational workflow;

- Reduction in the occurrence of human errors;

- Increase in the number of reservations.



This PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software is also integrated with SEF. At check-in, when scanning documents, and through the MRZ, it is possible to acquire the necessary information to issue data to the SEF. Also in case of failure to send data to the SEF, which is done automatically at the time of check-in of the client, the information can be consulted in backoffice and subsequently validated and submitted. Furthermore, in backoffice, even for check-ins not made by the PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software, there is the possibility of documents being submitted to SEF.



It should be noted that the PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software can integrate with various PMS software for hotels.



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ technology solutions offer numerous additional options with the aim of improving services and processes in the hotel sector. Making hotel check-in without the need for human intervention has never been easier.



Photo: https://ibb.co/7KKBdVm



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



