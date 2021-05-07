LemonadeLXP Teams with American Bankers Association to Upskill Members’ Marketing Staff

LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, has teamed with the American Bankers Association (ABA) to enhance ABA’s robust online learning platform to help upskill marketing staff within its member financial institutions in immersive and stimulating new ways.

“Shifting from in-person to online or hybrid events comes with no shortage of challenges, but our outstanding online learning platform was up to the task,” said Jim Edrington, ABA’s chief member engagement officer. “LemonadeLXP has made the transition even smoother while helping us enhance the sense of connection among attendees that is traditionally at the heart of our events.”



“We’re pretty excited to be helping the ABA shift its Bank Marketing School to virtual,” said LemonadeLXP’s CEO and Founder, John Findlay. “With many bankers working from home due to COVID-19, the need for effective remote training has never been greater. Remote staff are facing new distractions — kids, pets, etc. — and they’ve lost the shoulder-to-shoulder colleague support they enjoyed at the office. Since LemonadeLXP makes the learning experience so engaging, it’s kind of the perfect solution to compliment these strong online learning platforms for this moment in time. We’re super excited to see how it performs for the ABA.”



To learn more about LemonadeLXP, visit: https://www.lemonadelxp.com/



To learn more about the ABA Bank Marketing School, visit: https://www.aba.com/training-events/schools/bank-marketing-school.



About LemonadeLXP

