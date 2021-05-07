Andon Guenther Design LLC 2021 Graphic Design USA Package Design Awards Announced; 58th Anniversary Showcases the Power of Packaging

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Andon Guenther Design LLC Press Release

Graphic Design USA has announced the winners of its 58th Anniversary GDUSA Package Design Awards, a celebration of the power of effective package design and related disciplines to advance the brand, tell the story, make the sale.

Denver, CO, May 07, 2021 --(



For nearly six decades, Graphic Design USA has sponsored design competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. The Graphic Design USA Package Design Awards™ were created to recognize the value of package design that is both attractive and strategic. The annual competition includes more than 20 categories ranging from Food & Beverage to Beauty & Personal Care to Animals & Pets to Electronics & Computers as well as specialty categories such as Sustainable Design, Luxury Design and Private Label Design.



Reflecting the continuing importance of package design, more than 2,200 entries were received overall this year - one of the biggest totals ever despite this tumultuous year - and a highly selective Top Ten Percent have been selected as winners, and presented with a Certificate of Excellence. A showcase of the winners will be published in print and online in April.



Graphic Design USA Editor Gordon Kaye comments: “Package design is more critical than ever, and the depth and breadth of our annual competition reflects that. In this era in which audiences are fragmented, communication is cluttered, and brand loyalty is challenged, package design is uniquely positioned to advance the brand promise, inform and persuade, and to forge an emotional connection at the moment of truth.”



Andon Guenther was recently featured on Graphic Design USA’s 2021 People To Watch list: https://gdusa.com/peopletowatch2021/c-andon-guenther



Neenah Paper is the exclusive sponsor of the Graphic Design USA Package Design Awards™.



About Andon Guenther Design



Andon Guenther Design has developed brand identities, brand strategies and positioning, graphic design, creative direction, programming, and consumer experience design for all manner of brand touchpoints. Andon has worked with global brands such as Red Bull North America, Sony Pictures, Janus Funds, Sabian Cymbals, Lenovo, Denver Art Museum, Hormel Foods Corporation, Relapse Records, Airheads Candy, and Yogi Tea. Andon founded AGD in 2011 to be a fearless and courageous creative studio with a vision to develop iconic brands using a process that begins with in-depth consumer research that drives design decisions.



Andon Guenther Design soon changed the Sports Nutrition Consumer Packaged Goods category’s entire visual language by bringing to the fore unapologetic, iconic, and clean design communication aesthetics. The firm has designed brand identities, packaging, tradeshow experiences, and advertising touchpoints for Dymatize Nutrition, MusclePharm, CytoSport Inc., Evolve, FitMiss, and numerous others. Andon Guenther Design has excelled at creating highly differentiated design solutions for diverse clients from the technology, music, entertainment, and beauty sectors, and has won numerous design awards including GDUSA, HOW, and the Internet Marketing Awards (IMAs). Contact: hello@andonguenther.com.



About Graphic Design USA



Ian Macdonald

585-752-5582



https://andonguenther.com/



