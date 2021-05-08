Innomaint Bags Awards for Usability During COVID-19 Times in 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Innomaint CMMS Press Release

InnoMaint, a multi-awarded cloud-based maintenance management system, covers the entire spectrum of maintenance. It is a one stop maintenance solution for the entire facility management.

Chennai, India, May 08, 2021 --(



It is power packed with tools for team collaboration presenting the power of Walkie-Talkie in a mobile app for teams in remote location, automation of visitor scanning for rise in body temperature in a contactless operation, proactive approach to identify and have a say on erratic energy consumption units, fully secure visitor management workflow, etc.



It goes deep into maintenance operations with powerful KPI metrics and unique Dashboards for People Count Management (PCM), Covid screening & Energy Monitoring Solutions.



Software Suggest widely known for linking top business software review platform which is a tight fit for various organizations has bestowed the following awards on InnoMaint in 2021



Best Usability Award 2021



Highest Satisfaction Products 2021



Budget Friendly 2021



The way forward is promising as InnoMaint is at the receiving end of accolades, awards from Digital - known for providing reviews of B2B software based on what real people say. Innomaint’s listing under the following categories stand a testimony to the usefulness and relevance to their CMMS for carrying out maintenance operations seamlessly during the trying times of pandemic period.



The Best CMMS Software of 2021



Best Field Service Management Software of 2021



Best Preventive Maintenance Software of 2021



Excellence is a Habit for InnoMaint



Innomaint’s commitment to their clients stood unaltered during the year which earned the reputation of notable awards. The year 2020 witnessed a continuing spell of good fortune for InnoMaint, a cloud based CMMS, which had already penetrated deep into the CMMS market in 2019. It was conferred with many awards and accolades from various leading research, ratings and reviews platforms like SoftwareSuggest & Goodfirms.



Latest feature-rich Innomaint is well poised to drive digital revolution by simplifying maintenance operations in a facility and field work undertaken at customer premises.



It is a paperless digital automation solution that automates all the Planned Preventive Maintenance(PPM) and breakdown tasks to ensure that facility managers do not miss out on any tasks and it is very simple to raise service requests, assign tasks and follow-up on work orders while facility managers are on the go.



