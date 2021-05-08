MSys Technologies Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSys Technologies Press Release

MSys Technologies – a leading product engineering Services Company, announced today it was named the winner Stevie® Award (Bronze) in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. This recognition testifies MSys Technologies' robust engineering services capabilities in delivering digital transformation solutions and services.

Alpharetta, GA, May 08, 2021



More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. MSys Technologies was nominated in the Software Development Solutions category.



Empowering Customers to Deliver Breakthrough Digital Products

MSys Technologies has been delivering outstanding digital solutions and services to its clients. The company was named to the list of American Stevie Awards 2021 for designing a first-of-its-kind digital wealth aggregator app for a leading fintech company. The app enables retail, institutional, and merchant clients to have access to 1.2+ Trillion digital asset markets in a completely secure, efficient, and compliant manner.



“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.



“This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”



A bench of more than 250 professionals participated in the judging process. Their top comments on MSys Technologies included:

· Nicely done. Well written, well supported.

· Keep up the good work! Very nicely done.

· MSys Technologies is a leading product engineering service company, it provides solutions in IT and especially in digital technology.



Sanjay Sehgal, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO at MSys Technologies, said, "MSys Technologies is committed to innovation and triggering digital changes. Recognitions like the Stevie Awards further fuel our impetus to act and transcend our own calibre in tech-innovation space."



Sanjay further adds, "My warm regards extend to the teams of MSys Technologies whose perseverance and meticulous service quality standards have bagged us yet another prestigious honor."



Sunny Raskar, VP & Global Head, Sales and Marketing at MSys Technologies, also delightedly added, "We thank Stevie Awards for this honor and recognition. MSys Technologies has a promise to serve as an extended digital arm for its clients. We will continue to deliver on this promise by empowering products to life and modernizing the tech-innovation landscape."



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (won Red Herring Asia 100) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer to https://www.msystechnologies.com/



About the Stevie Awards

