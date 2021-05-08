Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Receive press releases from InfoSec Institutes: By Email RSS Feeds: Infosec Announces New Cyber Training Program for Federal Agencies and Contractors

Flexible solutions for DoD 8570/8140 compliance, NICE Framework Work Roles.

Madison, WI, May 08, 2021 --(



“For most federal agencies and contractors, certification isn’t optional,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We launched Infosec Skills Unlimited to help clients meet DoD 8570 certification requirements while supporting their team’s continuing education goals. Infosec Skills Unlimited guarantees certification exam success while providing thousands of hours of hands-on training opportunities at a flat annual fee.”



Infosec Skills Unlimited subscriptions include access to dozens of live cybersecurity boot camps and 1,200+ on-demand training resources. Teams can learn hands-on with cloud-hosted labs inside the cyber range, earn CPEs from over 1,000 courses and track progress and exam readiness through unlimited skill assessments and practice exams. Infosec Skills training maps to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Framework to facilitate role-relevant, scalable training programs that drive mission success.



“Infosec Skills Unlimited is the first cyber training program to offer unrestricted access to hands-on training in cyber ranges alongside live online or in-person certification boot camps. Because certification is so critical, every subscription comes with an exam voucher and our Exam Pass Guarantee,” said Koziol. “By going further and enhancing the boot camp experience with hands-on learning, we enable federal teams and contractors to get certified and stay certified — while outpacing nation-state threat actors and other emerging threats.”



Infosec, an approved CMMC-AB Licensed Partner Publisher and Licensed Training Provider, also offers two CMMC-AB boot camps — Certified Professional Boot Camp and Certified Assessor Level 1 Boot Camp — with plans to expand CMMC course offerings in coming months. CMMC boot camps are excluded from Infosec Skills Unlimited subscriptions, but come with all the same benefits of the company’s 100+ award-winning boot camps: the Infosec Exam Pass Guarantee, days of live instruction from an industry expert and CMMC-AB certified course materials.



Learn more about Infosec Skills Unlimited and exclusive pricing for federal agencies and contractors.



About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com. Madison, WI, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced Infosec Skills Unlimited, a new program to equip federal agencies and contractors with cyber certification and training resources to meet Department of Defense 8570.01-M and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) compliance requirements. The new program combines hands-on learning experiences inside the Infosec Skills cyber range with live, instructor-led training to drive learner engagement, empower teams to learn by doing and guarantee certification success.“For most federal agencies and contractors, certification isn’t optional,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “We launched Infosec Skills Unlimited to help clients meet DoD 8570 certification requirements while supporting their team’s continuing education goals. Infosec Skills Unlimited guarantees certification exam success while providing thousands of hours of hands-on training opportunities at a flat annual fee.”Infosec Skills Unlimited subscriptions include access to dozens of live cybersecurity boot camps and 1,200+ on-demand training resources. Teams can learn hands-on with cloud-hosted labs inside the cyber range, earn CPEs from over 1,000 courses and track progress and exam readiness through unlimited skill assessments and practice exams. Infosec Skills training maps to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Framework to facilitate role-relevant, scalable training programs that drive mission success.“Infosec Skills Unlimited is the first cyber training program to offer unrestricted access to hands-on training in cyber ranges alongside live online or in-person certification boot camps. Because certification is so critical, every subscription comes with an exam voucher and our Exam Pass Guarantee,” said Koziol. “By going further and enhancing the boot camp experience with hands-on learning, we enable federal teams and contractors to get certified and stay certified — while outpacing nation-state threat actors and other emerging threats.”Infosec, an approved CMMC-AB Licensed Partner Publisher and Licensed Training Provider, also offers two CMMC-AB boot camps — Certified Professional Boot Camp and Certified Assessor Level 1 Boot Camp — with plans to expand CMMC course offerings in coming months. CMMC boot camps are excluded from Infosec Skills Unlimited subscriptions, but come with all the same benefits of the company’s 100+ award-winning boot camps: the Infosec Exam Pass Guarantee, days of live instruction from an industry expert and CMMC-AB certified course materials.Learn more about Infosec Skills Unlimited and exclusive pricing for federal agencies and contractors.About InfosecInfosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com. Contact Information Infosec

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InfoSec Institutes Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend